Ju Ji Hoon’s The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call becomes most-watched OTT series in South Korea on release day

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is a brand-new South Korean web series starring Ju Ji Hoon in the lead role. The medical K-drama has quickly become the most-watched show on Netflix in South Korea, achieving this milestone within just a day of its release. The plot follows a genius surgeon who teams up with talented doctors to save lives.

On January 25, 2025, Flix Patrol unveiled its latest data on the most-watched series in South Korea, with The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call claiming the top spot. The show achieved remarkable success, amassing an impressive number of views domestically within just a single day of its release.

Its popularity continued to soar as it maintained its leading position on January 26 and January 27, 2025. With such overwhelming viewership, excitement among fans for a second season is already at an all-time high, signaling the series’ growing impact and enduring appeal.

Additionally, Love Scout, Single’s Inferno, The Tale of Lady Ok, and Squid Game also secured spots in the top 10 list on the streaming platform.

The series follows the journey of Baek Kang Hyeok, a skilled trauma surgeon with extensive experience in war zones, as he joins a struggling trauma team at a renowned university hospital. Faced with mounting deficits, Baek revitalizes the failing unit, transforming it into a thriving, life-saving trauma center.

Ju Ji Hoon takes on the role of Baek Kang Hyeok, while Choo Young Woo portrays Yang Jae Won, a top-tier fellow who works closely with him. The supporting cast also includes Ha Young, Yoon Gyung Ho, Jeong Jae Kwang, and more.

Premiering globally on January 24, 2025, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is based on the hit web novel The Trauma Center: Golden Hour by author Hansanleega. Its webtoon adaptation has also garnered immense popularity, amassing an impressive 410 million views worldwide.

The show consists of a total of 8 episodes and is available to stream on Netflix. Have you watched the show yet?

