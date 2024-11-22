BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars win Global Sensation trophy at 2024 MAMA Awards; crowd erupts in APT celebration

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ collab track APT became the talk of the K-pop town since its release back in October. From topping the Billboard charts to breaking BTS’ records, the K-pop idol has witnessed explosive success in her solo career. So, needless to say, fans were eagerly looking forward to her first solo attendance at the 2024 MAMA Awards.

On November 22, Rosé appeared at the Osaka venue with Bruno Mars. In a simple black dress and oversized blazer, the BLACKPINK member channeled her chic look, sparking major reactions from the fans. Soon after, the pop duo was announced as the Global Sensation winner at the 2024 MAMA Awards, creating a historical moment.

At the event, Rosé and Bruno Mars were seen sitting near ZEROBASEONE and TREASURE. When the camera showed them on the big screen for the first time, the crowd erupted in loud cheers. Rosé was also startled a bit and then felt shy. Fans found the pair too cute to be true. If that wasn’t enough, the award show turned into APT club with all the K-pop idols dancing to the song along with the fans. It was the first time a member of BLACKPINK attended the MAMA Awards, so Rosé’s solo appearance with Bruno Mars was a big moment in K-pop.

Released on October 18, APT by Rosé is K-Pop's biggest solo hit of this year. The song helped her reach many milestones, setting the backdrop for her first studio album Rosie, which is set to release on December 6. The playful retro-infused track combines the pop-punk and pop-rock genres, creating a unique melody that evokes nostalgia.

Inspired by a Korean drinking game, this song was initially not on Rosé’s list for upcoming releases. She revealed that she was concerned about public reaction due to the song’s theme and even asked her team to delete it. But needless to say, her worries were laid to rest, given how fast APT became a massive hit in 2024.

Following APT, fans are now eagerly looking forward to Rosé’s first studio album Rosie, which also promises to become a success. Today, Nov 22, she released Number One Girl, which is the second single from her upcoming album releasing on Dec 6.

