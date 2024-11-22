BLACKPINK’s Rosé yearns for love in number one girl music video from upcoming debut solo album rosie; watch

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has released her much-anticipated single number one girl from her upcoming solo album rosie. WATCH the video inside.

By Hrishita Das
Updated on Nov 22, 2024  |  10:47 AM IST |  11.4K
BLACKPINK's Rosé: Atlantic Records
BLACKPINK's Rosé: Atlantic Records

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is all set to make her much-anticipated solo comeback with debut album rosie. The music video for the pre-release single number one girl has dropped where the K-pop star desperately seeks to be loved. With heart-wrenching lyrics and heavenly vocals, the music video showcases Rosé’s raw feelings.

Watch number one girl music video
 


About The Author
Hrishita Das

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

