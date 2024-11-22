BLACKPINK’s Rosé yearns for love in number one girl music video from upcoming debut solo album rosie; watch
BLACKPINK’s Rosé has released her much-anticipated single number one girl from her upcoming solo album rosie. WATCH the video inside.
BLACKPINK’s Rosé is all set to make her much-anticipated solo comeback with debut album rosie. The music video for the pre-release single number one girl has dropped where the K-pop star desperately seeks to be loved. With heart-wrenching lyrics and heavenly vocals, the music video showcases Rosé’s raw feelings.
Watch number one girl music video