BLACKPINK’s Rosé opens up on experiencing toxic relationships in 20s 'like a normal girl' and being vulnerable

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is currently on a hot streak with her latest release, APT. featuring Bruno Mars. Moreover, the artist is also set to release her solo album titled Rosie in the coming days. During an interview, she revealed that in her 20s she went through similar things as a normal girl and how it has impacted her music further.

On November 4, 2024, Paper Magazine released an exclusive interview with BLACKPINK member Rosé. She talked about various aspects of her career and also delved deep into the hardships she faced in her personal life. Reflecting on her experiences, she expressed genuine gratitude for having gone through a few relationships, seeing it as part of a typical journey for a woman in her 20s. She said, “You know, like any typical girl in her twenties. I want people to understand that I’m not so different from anyone else at 23.”

Moreover, she believed that anyone could find her songs relatable, especially those who had experienced toxic relationships, which do not necessarily have to involve a romantic partner. The artist also aims to convey the tough feelings of one’s 20s through her music. She adds, “Your 20s aren’t an easy time to get through. It’s when you’re vulnerable and confused yet so excited and sometimes even angry about life. That’s what I wanted to express in my music.”

The track APT. by Rosé featuring Bruno Mars has received immense popularity following its release and has gone on to garner immense streams and views on various platforms. The song has currently topped the Global Spotify chart, making Rosé the first female K-pop idol to do so. Moreover, the song’s official music video has surpassed 100 million views within less than a week of its release, becoming the fastest track of 2024 to achieve this phenomenal feat.

Rosé announced earlier that she would be signing with THE BLACK LABEL, founded by producer Teddy. Moreover, she is also a part of Atlantic Records, where pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX are also part of. Furthermore, the singer has also announced her debut solo studio album, Rosie, which will be released on December 6, 2024.

