‘We want big things’: BLACKPINK’s Rosé gets ready to face The Wings of Death in first-ever K-pop star appearance on Hot Ones; Watch

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has recently been the talk of the town after her massive success with the single APT featuring Bruno Mars. The singer has recently been announced to appear in the popular YouTube talk show, Hot Ones. It makes Rosé the first K-pop artist to guest star in the upcoming episode.

On November 5, 2024, the YouTube channel First We Feast announced its special guest for the upcoming new episode of the popular talk show Hot Ones. Rosé for the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has been revealed to appear on the show. In the caption of the teaser image, it has been written that the K-pop star will be facing ‘The Wings of Death’ and it will be interesting to see if she can survive the hot ride.

The main premise of the show is that celebrities try out some of the hottest sauces in the world and talk with Derek Jeter about different aspects of their careers. World-renowned celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Jimmy Fallon, David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and more have been a part.

The track APT. by Rosé featuring Bruno Mars has received immense popularity following its release and has gone on to garner immense streams and views on various platforms. The song has currently topped the Global Spotify chart, making Rosé the first female K-pop idol to do so. Moreover, the song’s official music video has surpassed 100 million views within less than a week of its release, becoming the fastest track of 2024 to achieve this phenomenal feat.

Advertisement

The track has also managed to top the local South Korean charts, making it successful not just globally but domestically as well. It has also achieved the prestigious Prefect All-Kill, which only happens when a song peaks in the first place in several music charts, such as Melon, Genie, Bugs, Flo, and more.

Rosé announced earlier that she would be signing with THE BLACK LABEL, founded by producer Teddy. Moreover, she is also a part of Atlantic Records, where pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX are also part of. Furthermore, the singer has also announced her debut solo studio album, Rosie, which will be released on December 6, 2024.

ALSO READ: NCT 127 announces 13 stops for NEO CITY- THE MOMENTUM world tour including Los Angeles, Osaka and more; check details