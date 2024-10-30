BLACKPINK’s Rosé overtakes Lisa, becomes FASTEST female K-pop soloist to hit 200 million views with music video for Bruno Mars collab APT

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is breaking records left and right with her latest Bruno Mars collab APT. The catchy song is all over social media currently, while also landing impressive spots on global music charts. As per the latest update, the music video for APT has finally surpassed a whopping 200 million views on YouTube.

On October 30, Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT music video amassed 202,346,542 views on YouTube. Released on October 18, it took the song just 12 days to hit the impressive milestone. With this, the BLACKPINK member is now the fastest K-pop female soloist to have a music video amassing 200 million views, even overtaking her bandmate Lisa, who achieved the feat after 13 days with her LALAISA MV.

Congratulations Rosé!

Meanwhile, according to updates on October 29, Rosé earned her biggest Billboard Hot 100 entry with APT. The song debuted at No. 8, making her the first female K-pop artist to crack the top 10 on the esteemed chart.

On the other hand, the viral hit also topped both Billboard Global 200 and Global 200 Excl. United States. In addition, It is also the biggest male-female duet debut in 2024, overtaking Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s Fortnight.

The milestones don’t really stop here. With APT, Rosé earned her first-ever solo Perfect All-Kill on the South Korean music charts. It is also the highest-ranking track by a female K-pop soloist on the UK Official Single chart.

APT is a song inspired by a Korean drinking game. The BLACKPINK member revealed that initially, she was worried about how people would view the song as the theme is linked to a drinking game. However, after the song became a viral hit in 2024, needless to say, Rosé’s worries were laid to rest.

Watch the music video for APT here:

Through APT, Rosé really shows her diverse musical persona as the song is very different from her previous solos. It is a retro-infused track that vividly explores the Pop-punk and rock genres. In addition, Bruno Mars’ vocal prowess just elevated APT to a different level. Now all eyes are on Rosé’s first studio album rosie, which is set to release this December.

