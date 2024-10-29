BLACKPINK’s Rosé scripts history as FIRST female K-pop act to enter Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 with Bruno Mars collab APT

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is creating history with her latest release APT, a collaborative track with American singer Bruno Mars. She is now the first female K-pop artist ever to crack the top 10 on Billboard Hot 100. In addition, the song also swept up No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Global 200 and Global 200 Excl. U.S.

On October 29, Billboard announced that APT by Rosé and Bruno Mars has debuted at No. 8 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. With this, the BLACKPINK member became the first female artist in K-pop to have entered the top 10 on this esteemed music chart.

In addition to Hot 100, APT has debuted at No. 1 on both Billboard Global 200 and Global 200 Excl. United States. She is also the first female K-pop act to have topped both charts at the same time.

Congratulations Rosé!

From Billboard to Spotify, Rosé is breaking records on every platform with her viral hit song APT. Not too long ago she achieved her first-ever solo Perfect All Kill, marking a significant moment in her career. The track also became the biggest male-female duet debut in 2024, surpassing Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s Fortnight.

With a whopping 21.1 million streams, APT also marked the biggest streaming week on YouTube Music Korea. With this, the song surpassed BTS’ Butter which recorded 20.7 million on its first week.

Advertisement

Released on October 18, APT is an upbeat retro-infused track with a combination of pop-punk and rock. It is inspired by a Korean drinking game, so initially Rosé was reluctant to release it. She revealed that she even asked her team to delete it, as she was concerned about how people would react to the theme.

However, upon its release, the song went insanely viral on all social media platforms, thanks to its intoxicating beat and catchy chorus that makes us dance anytime we listen to it.

Meanwhile, Rosé is now gearing up for the big release of her solo career, her first-ever studio album rosie. It is set to arrive on December 6. She is the third BLACKPINK member to make her solo comeback this year.

ALSO READ: 2024 Melon Music Awards 1st performers lineup: ATEEZ, RIIZE, BOYNEXTDOOR, TWS, and PLAVE to take center stage on Nov 30