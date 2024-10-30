RM: Right People, Wrong Place docu-film announces December 5 theatre release; BTS member stars in main poster

BTS’ RM is getting ready for the premiere of his upcoming solo documentary film. Titled RM: Right People, Wrong Place it has already been screened at the 29th Busan International Film Festival. It was reported that the pre-sale tickets sold out within minutes of going live. As the official premiere date inches closer, fans are once again getting ready to book their tickets.

On October 30, BTS’ official X unveiled the main poster for RM: Right People, Wrong Place. As announced, the documentary film is now set to premiere on December 5 in cinemas worldwide. 1st round of global reservation ticket sales will open on November 6.

The 2nd round will kick off on November 20 for global and Korean reservations. Japanese reservation will open on November 22. As per the Weverse announcement, the documentary will be released on January 3 in Japan.

The artistic poster captured RM in various moods, almost hinting at what to expect from the upcoming docu-film. An intriguing tagline also arrived with the main poster - “For the first time, RM—or just Kim Namjoon—steps forward, and opens the door to speak to his audience.”

See the main poster here:

On their Wevere post, BIGHIT MUSIC further provided an insight into the theme of RM: Right People, Wrong Place. “This documentary delves into the creation of RM's second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, capturing his profound reflections on his identity, love, and artistic passions. How raw can RM, or Kim Namjoon, truly be?” the post read.

In addition, BIGHIT MUSIC shared that the docu-film invites his fans to explore the depth of his soul as he tries to juggle between being a leader of BTS, a solo artist like RM, and the person Kim Namjoon.

The name of the documentary is also borrowed from Right People, Wrong Place, a track included in his latest solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. On October 7, RM: Right Place, Wrong Person was first unveiled in front of the audience Open Cinema section of the 29th Busan International Film Festival.

It will now open in theaters on December 5 across 3000 cinemas worldwide.

