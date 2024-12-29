BLACKPINK’s Rosé tops individual idol brand reputation rankings for December; BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and aespa’s Karina closely follow
The idol brand reputation ranking for the month of December has been released and BLACKPINK’s Rosé takes the first spot. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon on the other hand closes in at the second spot and aespa’s Karina ranks third on the list.
On July 29, 2024, the Korean Corporate Reputation Research Institute revealed the list of individual idol brand reputation rankings, and BLACKPINK’s Rosé grabbed the top spot with a total of 18,825,475 points. She gained immense popularity recently for her new single APT. in collaboration with international pop star Bruno Mars.
The K-pop star also released her first studio album rosie on December 6, 2024, along with the music video for the title track, toxic till the end, featuring Evan Mock. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes number one girl, drinks or coffee, two years, 3am, game boy, APT, stay a little longer, too bad for us, call it the end, not the same, toxic till the end, and dance all night.
BIGBANG’s G-Dragon takes second place with a total of 6,115,841 points. The K-pop star recently released a new stile titled Power and HOME SWEET HOME featuring Daesung and Taeyang. aespa’s Karina follows closely in third with 5,998,096 points. She has maintained a top spot, solidifying her status in the K-pop scene. IVE’s Jang Won Young ranks fourth with 5,874,248 points, showing a 10.31 percent increase in her score since November. BTS’s Jin secures the fifth spot with 5,252,011 points, rounding out the top five for the month.
Top 30 of individual idol brand reputation rankings for December 2024
- BLACKPINK’s Rosé
- BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
- aespa’s Karina
- IVE’s Jang Won Young
- BTS’s Jin
- ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
- BTS’s Jungkook
- BTS’s Jimin
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie
- IVE’s An Yu Jin
- TWICE’s Nayeon
- Red Velvet’s Irene
- aespa’s Winter
- SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi
- Red Velvet’s Joy
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
- SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo
- BLACKPINK’s Lisa
- THE BOYZ’s Juyeon
- BTS’s RM
- Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
- SEVENTEEN’s Jun
- aespa’s Giselle
- SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
- SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan
- BTS’s V
- EXO’s Baekhyun
- aespa’s Ningning
- BIGBANG’s Taeyang
- IVE’s Liz
