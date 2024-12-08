BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s album rosie makes record as biggest K-pop solo debut in 2024 on Spotify with 28M first-day streams

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her much-anticipated debut with the full studio album Rosie on December 6, 2024. Soon after its release, the artist received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow idols. Moreover, the album has managed to garner a total of 28 million streams on Spotify on its first day.

On December 7, 2024, the stats for the music streaming platform Spotify has been revealed and BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s solo album rosie managed to attain a total of 28 million filtered streams on the first day. It is the biggest debut for a K-pop soloist on the platform in 2024. The single featuring Bruno Mars APT. leads the pack at no. 1 with a staggering 10.18 million streams. The lead single toxic till the end follows at 24 with 3.83 million streams, while number one girl lands at 35 with 3.23 million.

Other tracks making the cut include drinks or coffee (#89, 1.99M), 3am (#93, 1.96M), and two years (#98, 1.92M). Additionally, gameboy (#110, 1.82M), stay a little longer (#129, 1.72M), and not the same (#200, 1.43M) round out the album’s strong performance, showcasing Rosé's wide appeal and the album's global impact.

Watch toxic till the end music video

Previously, Rosé’s collaboration track with Bruno Mars APT. became extremely popular shortly after its release. The duo also performed the song live at the 2024 MAMA Awards on November 22, 2024. The track achieved significant success, reaching the 8th position on the Billboard Hot 100, and cementing Rosé’s status as the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the chart.

Rosé recently announced that she will be joining THE BLACK LABEL, a company founded by producer Teddy. Additionally, she is signed with Atlantic Records, which is home to global pop sensations like Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX.

