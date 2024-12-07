‘I’m not BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s ex’: Jason Choi clarifies his relationship with K-pop idol and urges fans to stop being rude

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her much-anticipated debut with the full studio album Rosie on December 6, 2024. Soon after its release, the artist received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow idols. However, fans have been speculating about her potential ex-boyfriend which has escalated the situation into an ugly one.

Over the past few weeks, Rosé has been making waves with interviews about her newly released album, Rosie, where she has been remarkably candid about a past relationship that deeply influenced her work. Her revelations have sparked widespread curiosity and speculation about the identity of her ex. Adding fuel to the fire, Rosé’s recently released music video for toxic till the end further amplified the mystery, with fans diving into clues to identify the individual.

Initially, many speculated it could be Jaden Smith, citing compiled ‘evidence,’ though the theory faced skepticism. Others linked the music video’s skater-themed love interest to Rosé’s skateboarding phase in 2022. The theory gained traction when fans revisited her interactions on a now-deactivated private Instagram account, @vampirehollie, and pointed to Jason Choi, a skateboard instructor connected to several skate shops.

Jason Choi added to the intrigue when he shared a rose photo on his Instagram story, which many interpreted as a subtle hint. However, as speculations turned into online comments, some of them rude—Choi broke his silence. In an Instagram story, he clarified that he is not Rosé’s ex, though he is a fan, and urged followers to stop the hateful remarks.

Rosé released her full solo studio album titled rosie on December 6, 2024 along with the music video for the title track toxic till the end featuring Evan Mock. The artist held a special listening party for 80 of her lucky fans ahead of the album’s premiere. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes number one girl, drinks or coffee, two years, 3am, game boy, APT, stay a little longer, too bad for us, call it the end, not the same, toxic till the end, and dance all night.

Previously, Rosé collaborated with Bruno Mars on the track APT., which became extremely popular shortly after its release. The duo also performed the song live at the 2024 MAMA Awards on November 22, 2024. The track achieved significant success, reaching the 8th position on the Billboard Hot 100, and cementing Rosé’s status as the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the chart.

