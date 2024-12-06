‘Who is that?”: Bruno Mars asks BLACKPINK’s Rosé about her new ‘man’ in recent update; SEE

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars recently collaborated on the song APT, which went viral across the world. The two artists have showcased a close bond with each other and often engage in playful online banter. In a recent post, Bruno Mars can be seen asking Rosé about the new man seen in her recent social update that left fans ROFL.

On December 5, 2024, Rosé took to Instagram to upload a picture on her personal profile with Evan Mock. It is from her newly released music video titled toxic till the end where Evan Mock is also featured. Bruno Mars hilariously left a comment on the picture and said ‘wait a minute!!! Who Tf is that???’ The lighthearted exchange between the two has fans laughing and celebrating their fun dynamic.

Rosé and Bruno Mars attended the MAMA Awards 2024 and won under the Global Sensation category, following the release of their viral collaboration single APT. They also performed the song live at the event for the first time. Moreover, Rosé also released the single number one girl, and Bruno Mars co-wrote and produced the track.

Soon after the APT’s release, it grabbed the 8th position on the Billboard Hot 100, and Rosé became the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the chart. She earned another achievement with the song by taking the top spot on the Global Spotify chart, making her the first K-pop female soloist to do so. Moreover, the song’s official music video has surpassed 500 million views within 48 days of its release, becoming the fastest track of 2024 to achieve this phenomenal feat.

Watch APT music video

Rosé released her full solo studio album titled rosie on December 6, 2024. The artist held a special listening party for 80 of her lucky fans ahead of the album’s premiere. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes Number One Girl, Drinks or Coffee, Two Years, 3AM, Game Boy, APT, Stay a Little Longer, Too Bad For Us, Call It The End, Not The Same, Toxic Till The End, and Dance All Night.

Rosé recently shared the exciting news that she will be joining THE BLACK LABEL, a company established by producer Teddy. In addition, she is signed with Atlantic Records, home to pop sensations like Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX.

