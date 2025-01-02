BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s APT with Bruno Mars grabs 34th spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart; rosie placed 32nd on Global 200

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her comeback with a single titled APT. featuring Bruno Mars. The song went instantly viral on all social media platforms, garnering immense attention from the public. Moreover, the song has managed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for the 10th time this week.

APT. previously debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at no. 8, becoming the highest-charting female K-pop act on the chart. Moreover, the song managed to stay on the chart in the top 15 for three consecutive weeks. On January 2, 2025, APT. took the 34th spot on the chart, marking an impressive 10 consecutive weeks of charting. This remarkable milestone solidifies Rosé’s status as one of the few K-pop acts to achieve such sustained success.

Previously, Rosé and Bruno Mars attended the 2024 MAMA Awards and performed the song live for the first time. The K-pop idol earned another achievement with APT., grabbing the top spot on the Global Spotify chart and becoming the first K-pop female soloist to do so. Moreover, she also became the first K-pop artist to surpass 50 million monthly listeners taking over BTS' Jungkook's record for the highest number of monthly listeners, earlier set at 40.7 million.

Watch APT. music video

Moreover, Rosé’s first full album rosie secured the 32nd spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart. She released her album on December 6, 2024, along with the music video for the title track, toxic till the end, featuring Evan Mock. Soon after its release, the main song debuted at No. 90 on Billboard Hot 100.

With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes number one girl, drinks or coffee, two years, 3am, game boy, APT, stay a little longer, too bad for us, call it the end, not the same, toxic till the end, and dance all night.

Rosé shared the exciting news that she will be joining THE BLACK LABEL, a company established by producer Teddy Park. In addition, she is signed with Atlantic Records, which is home to pop sensations like Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX.

