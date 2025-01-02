Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye Jun’s A Shop For Killers ‘not confirmed yet’ for Season 2 amid reports of green light

Is Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Jun's A Shop for Killers returning for a new season? Previously, reports emerged signaling the green light. However, as per the latest updates, the production team stated that it is not confirmed yet.

According to Newsen's report on January 1, regarding A Shop for Killers season 2, Disney+ stated, "We are in positive discussions but nothing has been confirmed yet." Previously, Star News reported that the season 2 production has been confirmed and the filming will start in April 2025. Fans were initially happy as they had eagerly waited for Lee Dong Wook's return as Jeong Jin Man. However, following the latest update, we now have to look forward to an official announcement from the network.

Notably, in March 2024, during Disney+ Content Lineup Media Day attendance, discussions about A Shop for Killers season 2 arose. At that time, director Lee Kwon stated, "I am thinking about it. But it's difficult. I don't know what story to tell or how to develop it."

A Shop for Killers is a stylish new-wave action-thriller series that premiered on January 17, 2024, on Disney+. Based on the novel of the same name by author Kang Ji Young, the drama follows the story of Jeong Ji An (played by Kim Hye Jun), who becomes the target of malicious killers due to the dangerous legacy left behind by her uncle Jeong Ji Man (Lee Dong Wook). The drama achieved high ratings both in South Korea and globally. In addition, it earned praise for fast-paced storytelling, stylish shots, and three-dimensional acting by the cast.

Apart from Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Jun in the main roles, A Shop for Killers also features Seo Hyun Woo, Park Ji Bin, Geum Hae Na, Jo Han Sun, and more as pivotal characters. This electrifying thriller was directed by director Lee Kwon. Screenwriter Ji Ho Jin joined him in meticulously preparing the screenplay. The drama received critical acclaim and is said to have overtaken popular releases like Flex X Cop, Marry My Husband, and more back in January 2024.

All eyes are on whether the series will ultimately return for a new season.

