BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s On the Ground surpasses 500 million plays Spotify; becomes 2nd song to do so following APT

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has been making headlines and receiving multiple achievements with her comeback. Recently, the title track On the Ground from her first single album surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify. It marks the K-pop star’s second single to achieve the milestone following the success of her new song APT, featuring Bruno Mars.

On January 4, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s single On the Ground from debut solo album R managed to garner a total of 500 million plays on the music streaming platform Spotify. The track was released on March 12, 2024, and exceeded half a billion streams within 3 years and 9 months after its release.

Previously, Rosé released the single APT. featuring Bruno Mars, which became a viral sensation on social media platforms. The track gained the top spot on the Global Spotify chart, and Rosé became the first K-pop female soloist to do so. Moreover, she also became the first K-pop idol to surpass 60 million monthly listeners on the platform. The song has currently surpassed a total of 700 million streams on the platform since its initial release on October 18, 2024.

Moreover, APT’s official music video surpassed 700 million views within 70 days of its release, becoming the fastest track of 2024 to achieve this phenomenal feat. The song also managed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 and debuted at rank 8, becoming the highest-charting female K-pop act on the chart. She has managed to stay put on the charts for 10 consecutive weeks.

Rosé released her full solo studio album titled rosie on December 6, 2024, along with the music video for the title track, Toxic Till the End, featuring Evan Mock. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes Number One Girl, Drinks or Coffee, Two Years, 3AM, Game Boy, APT, Stay a Little Longer, Too Bad for Us, Call It the End, Not the Same, Toxic Till the End, and Dance All Night.

At the beginning of 2024, she also shared the exciting news that she will be joining THE BLACK LABEL, a company established by producer Teddy. In addition, she is signed with Atlantic Records, home to pop sensations like Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX.

