BLACKPINK’s Rosé’ and Bruno Mars’ APT becomes fastest K-pop music video to hit 700 million views; Breaks PSY’s 12-year-old record

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ collaboration track APT has been making multiple achievements ever since its release. The song went instantly viral on all social media platforms, garnering immense attention from the public. Recently, the music video has managed to garner a total of 700 million views, surpassing the iconic Gangnam Style by PSY.

On December 28, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ chart-topping collaboration APT. crossed an impressive 700 million views on YouTube. Released on October 18, 2024, the track achieved this remarkable milestone in just 70 days and 13 hours. This milestone crowns the track as the quickest K-pop music video to accomplish this record. On top of that, it’s set a new record for female K-pop artists, reaching the landmark quicker than any video before it.

Moreover, Rosé also broke PSY’s long-standing record, for the fastest K-pop music video to reach 700 million views. His iconic 2012 hit, Gangnam Style, previously held the record of 118 days, a feat that went unchallenged for more than 12 years.

APT now ranks as the fourth fastest music video to achieve this milestone on YouTube, trailing only behind Adele’s Hello, Nicky Jam and J. Balvin’s X (EQUIS), and DJ Snake’s Taki Taki featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and Cardi B.

Advertisement

Watch APT music video

The duo performed the song live at the 2024 MAMA Awards on November 22, 2024. The track achieved significant success, reaching the 8th position on the Billboard Hot 100 and cementing Rosé’s status as the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the chart. Previously, she earned another achievement with APT., grabbing the top spot on the Global Spotify chart and becoming the first K-pop female soloist to do so.

Rosé released her full solo studio album titled rosie on December 6, 2024, along with the music video for the title track, toxic till the end, featuring Evan Mock. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes number one girl, drinks or coffee, two years, 3am, game boy, APT, stay a little longer, too bad for us, call it the end, not the same, toxic till the end, and dance all night.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner couple Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s much-awaited reunion finally happens at Asia Artist Awards 2024