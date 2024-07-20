BLACKSWAN to make a comeback after 9 months; teases July release with zoomed-in 'R' PIC; Details

BLACKSWAN has thrilled fans with the announcement of their highly anticipated comeback after nine months. The teaser, shared on BLACKSWAN's official social media with the hashtag 'COMEBACK,' reveals that the group will be making their comeback on July 31. This marks their first release since Cat & Mouse in September 2023.

BLACKSWAN announces new music release

On July 19, BLACKSWAN sent fans into a frenzy with the announcement of their much-awaited comeback after nine months. The group teased their return with a cryptic image posted on their official social media channels.

The teaser featured a close-up shot of a neon sign emblazoned with the letter 'R,' hinting at their new project. Accompanying the image was a countdown to their comeback date, set for July 31 at 6 PM KST, and the hashtag 'COMEBACK.'

Take a look at the announcement post here;

This comeback marks BLACKSWAN's first release since their last single, Cat & Mouse, which dropped in September 2023. Fans, affectionately known as Luminas, are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a dynamic and fresh addition to the group's discography. With the teaser generating buzz, anticipation is building for BLACKSWAN's return to the spotlight and their next musical offering.

Meanwhile, recently BLACKSWAN members Sriya, Fatou, and NVee had fans rolling on the floor laughing out loud at their rendition of Vicky Kaushal’s viral Tauba Tauba challenge from his forthcoming film Bad Newz.

Advertisement

More details about BLACKSWAN’s latest activities

BLACKSWAN, the dynamic multi-national K-pop girl group formed by DR Music, continues to enchant fans with their musical prowess and evolution. Currently comprising Fatou, Gabi, Sriya, and NVee, the group originally debuted as Rania in 2011. After rebranding to BP Rania in 2016, they emerged as BLACKSWAN in October 2020 with their album Goodbye Rania.

On August 30, 2023, BLACKSWAN announced an exciting release, an extended version of their second single album, That Karma - Pop Edition. Released on September 6, 2023, this album offers English remakes of tracks from their original That Karma album and introduces a fresh English single, A World Without Pain. Their continuous innovation and dedication to musical excellence highlight BLACKSWAN's remarkable journey and their growing impact on the global K-pop scene.

ALSO READ: Indian K-pop star Sriya Lenka grooves to Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba from Bad News with BLACKSWAN bandmates; watch