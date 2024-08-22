BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosalía rock New Woman dance challenge; hang out in LA ahead of rumored VMAs stage

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosalía took on the New Woman challenge and showed off their great chemistry and their stylish dance moves. The Thai K-pop idol and the Spanish singer dropped their track New Woman earlier this August.

Lisa released her first single ROCKSTAR earlier in June as a soloist after parting way with YG Entertainment. The talented artist marked her solo comeback in about two and a half years with her new single. Lisa made her debut as a soloist in 2021 with her single album, LALISA.

On August 21, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosalía came together to take on the New Woman challenge. The duo were seen standing in front of an ice cream parlor in Los Angeles. While Lisa showed off her dance to the enchanting song, Rosalía enjoyed her ice cream and added her style. The idol also shared pictures with Rosalía as they hung out. See Lisa and Rosalía do the New Woman challenge.

Lisa will be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards 2024 which is scheduled for September 12. Fans also suspect that Rosalía will me making a surprise appearance on stage.

Lisa will be a part of the upcoming drama The White Lotus Season 3. The production of The White Lotus Season 3 reportedly kicked off in February in Thailand. Lisa would be working under the name Lalisa Manobal, as she works in the HBO series. According to reports, the series has finished filming.

Advertisement

In December 2023, it was confirmed that all BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities but they didn't sign with the agency for their individual activities. Lisa released her profile photos along with the news of the launch of her agency, LLOUD, earlier this year.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jeon Somi cheer for THE BLACK LABEL girl group MEOVV's first member Ella; see here