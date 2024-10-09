BLACKPINK's Lisa is enchanting and romantic in official Moonlit Floor performance video; Watch

BLACKPINK's Lisa unveiled the performance video of Moonlit Floor. The idol had given a glance of the song during her 2024 Global Citizen Festival performance. Contrary to her past solo releases, Moonlit Floor is a sweet and romantic track, which shows off her skills as a vocalist also.

On October 9, BLACKPINK's Lisa dropped the performance video of her latest pre-release track Moonlit Floor. In the video, Lisa is supported by a live band as she serenades the romantic track. The all-English track samples the 1997 song Kiss Me by Sixpence None The Richer. The song had been catching the attention of fans even before its release, as many believe that the lyrics 'Green-eyed French Boy got me trippin' hint at her rumored relationship with CEO of LVMH Watches, Frédéric Arnault.

Lisa took on the 2024 Global Citizen Festival stage on the night of September 28 at New York City’s Central Park. The idol also performed to the upcoming single Moonlit Night and teased the track ahead of its release.

Lisa released her first single ROCKSTAR earlier in June as a soloist after parting ways with YG Entertainment. In August, she also released the track New Woman featuring Rosalía. The talented artist marked her solo comeback in about two and a half years with her new single. Lisa made her debut as a soloist in 2021 with her single album, LALISA.

The idol will be making her debut as an actress as she will be a part of the upcoming drama The White Lotus Season 3. The production of The White Lotus Season 3 reportedly kicked off in February in Thailand. Lisa would be working under the name Lalisa Manobal, as she works in the HBO series. According to reports, the series has finished filming.

