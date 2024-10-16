SEVENTEEN's SPILL THE FEELS shatters 2024 records selling over 2.49 million copies; tops iTunes worldwide

On October 14 SEVENTEEN made their much-anticipated return to the music scene with their new mini-album, SPILL THE FEELS, and its electrifying title track, LOVE, MONEY, FAME, featuring the legendary DJ Khaled. Fans have eagerly awaited this comeback, and the results are staggering.

According to Hanteo Chart, SPILL THE FEELS shattered records by selling an astonishing 2,494,180 copies on its first day, setting the benchmark for first-day sales in 2024. The success didn’t stop there. By 10 am KST on October 15, the album had swiftly climbed to the top of iTunes charts in at least 18 countries, further solidifying SEVENTEEN’s global influence.

The title track, LOVE, MONEY, FAME marks a thrilling collaboration that merges SEVENTEEN's K-pop flair with DJ Khaled's iconic R&B and hip-hop sound. The accompanying music video captures the song's essence with moody cityscapes and rainy backdrops, illustrating the struggles of navigating love, wealth, and fame. SEVENTEEN's choreography shines as they expertly convey the song’s themes, all while DJ Khaled’s dynamic presence adds an exciting layer to the narrative.

Watch the music video for SEVENTEEN’s LOVE, MONEY, FAME here;

SPILL THE FEELS comprises six emotionally charged tracks, each tracing a journey from vulnerability to resilience. The group has captivated fans through a clever promotional campaign featuring animated teasers and distinct visual concepts titled FEEL BLUE, FEEL NEW, and FEEL YOU, each exploring a range of emotions from isolation to connection.

The album's title is particularly significant, serving as an anagram for I FELT HELPLESS, reflecting the deeper themes of confronting and healing emotional wounds. However, it’s a bittersweet release, as members Jeonghan and Jun are currently unable to participate due to military enlistment and acting commitments in China, respectively. Despite this, the remaining members are determined to deliver a heartfelt performance, reminding fans of the power of unity and resilience.

Pre-orders for SPILL THE FEELS, which began on September 13, offered fans three unique album versions, adding to the excitement. In tandem with the album release, SEVENTEEN has kicked off their fourth world tour, SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE, with stops across Korea, the U.S., Japan, and other major cities. With their record-breaking comeback, SEVENTEEN continues to prove why they are a force to be reckoned with in the global music industry.

