Bloodhounds star Kim Sae Ron switches her career; becomes café manager following DUI incident

An update on actress Kim Sae Ron, who took a hiatus following a drunk driving controversy, surfaced online. In May 2022, Kim Sae Ron was caught driving under the influence of alcohol. Kim Sae Ron has since transitioned from acting to managing a cafe.

Kim Sae Ron turns into café manager post acting

Actress Kim Sae Ron has reportedly transitioned to a new career as a café manager instead of returning to acting. According to the report on July 2, Kim Sae Ron has taken on a full-time role as a manager at a café in Seongsu-dong. TV Daily mentioned that she has been diligently managing the counter and overseeing operations with a positive work attitude.

In May 2022, Kim Sae Ron was involved in a drunk driving incident where she crashed into an electric transformer, causing a power outage affecting 57 nearby stores. Reports indicated that her blood alcohol level was 0.2%, which is above the legal limit for license revocation.

After the incident, Kim Sae Ron initially claimed she was working at a cafe due to financial difficulties. However, the cafe in question denied her employment, stating she had never worked there. She later recanted her statement, admitting she was not experiencing financial hardship. After receiving a fine in her first trial, Kim Sae Ron returned to the screen four months later with an appearance in a music video. She also made an unedited appearance in Netflix's Bloodhounds, signaling a potential comeback.

However, her attempt to return to the spotlight through the play Dongchimi faced backlash from the public, despite completing poster shoots. Eventually, due to negative public opinion, she decided to step down from the role.

More about Kim Sae Ron

Kim Sae Ron recently sparked controversy on social media with an Instagram story update hinting at a potential relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun. On March 24 around 1 AM KST, she posted a selfie with Kim Soo Hyun, but quickly deleted the story. Despite its brief appearance, netizens captured screenshots, leading to widespread speculation and discussion online.

On the same day of the incident, Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, issued an official statement addressing the situation. They categorically denied the dating rumors involving Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron, stating the claims were false. Additionally, the agency clarified that the photo in question was taken when both actors were previously under the same management company. GOLDMEDALIST also warned of potential legal action against any malicious slander or false accusations circulating online.

