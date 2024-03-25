Kim Sae Ron has taken it upon herself to respond to the rumors regarding her romantic involvement with actor Kim Soo Hyun. Previously, the actress accidentally uploaded an Instagram story with Kim Soo Hyun and promptly deleted it promptly after which led to the rumor mills working overtime. The news has caused unrest among fans as they wonder if they are intimately involved.

Kim Sae Ron addresses dating rumors with Kim Soo Hyun

On March 25, 2024, Kim Sae Ron addresses the speculations regarding her and Kim Soo Hyun dating. She reveals to a news outlet that she is currently preparing a statement for the issue that has become the talk of the town and will release it as soon as she is finished with it. The statement is expected to ease the community’s mind and answer all the lingering questions fans have.

Kim Sae Ron, through her Instagram profile, uploaded a story featuring Kim Soo Hyun, which showcased them in an intimate light. However, she deleted it within a minute, sparking dating rumors with the actor. Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, released an official statement regarding the situation on the same day. They denied the dating rumors and deemed them false. Moreover, the agency also revealed that the photo was taken previously when they were both under the same company. The agency also threatened to take legal action against any malicious slander made online.

Advertisement

More about Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron

Deemed one of the highest-paying actors in South Korea, Kim Soo Hyun is currently appearing in tvN’s K-drama, Queen of Tears alongside Kim Ji Won. He is known for acting in some of the most popular K-dramas and movies such as It's Okay to Not Be Okay, One Ordinary Day, The Producers, My Love from the Star, and more.

Kim Sae Ron on the other hand started her career as a child actor and starred in shows like A Brand New Life and A Girl at My Door. Additionally, she is best known for her role in K-dramas such as Listen to My Heart (2011), The Queen's Classroom (2013), and Hi! School-Love On, Secret Healer, and more. After leaving JYP Entertainment she signed with the agency GOLDMEDALIST but decided not to renew it in 2022. She was cast in a series titled Trolley in the same year but due to her drunk and driving controversy, she had to leave the project.