Kim Soo Hyun’s deleted posts further spark dating rumors with Queen of Tears co-star Kim Ji Won; Details

Kim Soo Hyun recently posted three photos on Instagram, but quickly deleted them, leaving fans puzzled. Now, there are rumors that these deleted photos were actually a lovestagram (couple pictures) with Kim Ji Won sparking dating rumors.

Kim Soo Hyun’s deleted posts go viral

Kim Soo Hyun, known for his striking looks and ageless appearance, recently posted a series of photos that caused a buzz among his followers and netizens. These photos captured Kim Soo Hyun in various poses, each uniquely showcasing his charm and style.

In the first image, a black-and-white shot, he exudes a classic and sophisticated aura dressed in a black blazer over a dark shirt. The second photo, in vibrant color, shows a cheerful Kim Soo Hyun smiling warmly and waving at the camera, radiating positivity. The third image displays his playful side as he takes a selfie, wearing a cute expression highlighting his defined features.

Many fans were left puzzled and disappointed by Kim Soo Hyun's decision to delete the pictures. Speculations arose about the reasons behind their sudden removal, with some wondering if it was to preserve a specific aesthetic on his feed or for other undisclosed motives.

Kim Soo Hyun’s posts spark Lovestagram rumors with Kim Ji Won

On July 2, Sports Chosun reported that Kim Soo Hyun's recently deleted photos bore a striking resemblance to a post uploaded by Kim Ji Won. What added to the intrigue was the timing, as both sets of photos were posted around the same time.

In response, netizens speculated that the actor's photos were intended to be lovestagrams with Kim Ji Won. Lovestagram refers to couple pictures that are similar or matching to each other.

This isn't the first time the two co-stars have been involved in dating rumors, but this latest incident has further fueled the speculation.

Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun garnered widespread acclaim and a devoted fan base following their roles in the K-drama Queen of Tears. The romantic-comedy series revolves around two individuals with contrasting life perspectives who unexpectedly find themselves falling in love.

However, their relationship takes a emotional turn when Hae In, one of the characters, is diagnosed with a chronic illness. This development sparks a dramatic twist in their story, ultimately reigniting their deep affection for each other.

