Bogota: City Of The Lost FIRST teaser - Song Joong Ki, Lee Hee Joon and more caught in high-stakes trouble in Columbia; Watch

Bogota: City Of The Lost is an upcoming South Korean movie starring Song Joong Ki alongside Lee Hee Joon and more in the lead roles. Ahead of its premiere, the first teaser of the film has been released, adding to the anticipation of fans. Moreover, the premiere date of the movie has also been confirmed.

On November 25, 2024, the production company of Bogota: City Of The Lost released the first teaser featuring Song Joong Ki as Guk Hee. The teaser begins with Guk Hee reflecting on Colombia, describing it as a country known for its coffee, a fact briefly mentioned in geography books. The scene quickly shifts to Guk Hee, who is shown navigating through a dangerous and challenging environment, confronting the harsh and brutal realities of life in the region. Amid the tense atmosphere, Sergeant Park’s voice cuts in, urging Guk Hee to survive and make it to District 6, giving him a clear goal in the midst of danger.

However, the stakes are raised as another voice doubts Guk Hee’s determination, questioning whether he can even make it past District 1. The voice asserts that he won’t succeed, creating a sense of doubt and fear. Intense action scenes follow, heightening the tension and showing just how dangerous the journey ahead is. The teaser builds to a powerful climax as Guk Hee, bloodied and battered, declares his resolve to survive and reach District 6.

Apart from Song Joong Ki, the cast of the film features Kim Jong Soo, who plays Guk Hee’s father, Geun Tae, and Lee Hee Joon as Soo Young. Kwon Hae Hyo portrays Sergeant Park, a key character who plays an important role in Guk Hee’s journey. The supporting cast also includes Park Ji Hwan as Sergeant Park’s nephew and Jo Hyun Chul as Jae Woong.

Directed by Kim Sung Je, Bogota: City Of The Lost is a crime thriller that follows the journey of Guk Hee, who moves to Bogotá, Colombia, after losing everything in the IMF crisis, hoping to start anew. In the city, he becomes involved with Soo Young, a customs broker, and Sergeant Park, an influential figure in the local Korean community. The film delves into their complex relationships and the dangers they face as Guk Hee navigates the challenges of his new life.

Bogota: City Of The Lost is set to premiere in theaters on December 31, 2024.

