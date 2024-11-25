Jung Woo Sung and alleged non-celebrity girlfriend’s pictures leaked online amid Moon Gabi controversy; Agency issues response

Jung Woo Sung, the South Korean actor, has recently been embroiled in a controversy following the news of fathering Moon Gabi’s child. It has also been reported that allegedly, the actor also has a long-time non-celebrity girlfriend who did not know about the situation. However, images and videos of the actor and his alleged girlfriend have been leaked online, leading to speculations.

On November 25, 2024, Jung Woo Sung’s images with his alleged girlfriend were leaked on social media platforms. In the content, the actor can be seen sharing intimate moments with the woman. Following the news, Jung Woo Sung's agency was contacted for a statement, but the company responded saying that they were unable to confirm the authenticity of the leaked photos.

Previously, Artist Company, the agency representing Jung Woo Sung, confirmed a report by Dispatch stating that the actor is the father of model Moon Gabi’s son. In their statement, the agency added that the actor is currently exploring the best childcare arrangements and is committed to taking full responsibility for his child.

The confirmation came just two days after Moon Gabi surprised her followers on Instagram with an announcement revealing that she had become the mother of a baby boy. Moreover, the report also revealed that Moon Gabi had hoped to marry Jung Woo Sung, but he did not share the same intention.

Moreover, it was also reported that Jung Woo Sung is currently in a serious relationship with a non-celebrity woman. The couple has reportedly been dating for an extended period, with sources describing their relationship as committed. However, the report also suggested that Jung Woo Sung’s current girlfriend was unaware of his situation with Moon Gabi and is likely in shock over the recent revelations. A representative from Jung Woo Sung’s agency declined the comment on her report, citing it as part of the actor’s private life.