Ma Dong Seok launches Big Punch Boxing Club; BTS' SUGA, Im Siwan, Lee Seung Gi, Jay Park grace inauguration

Renowned actor Ma Dong Seok has expanded his endeavors by launching his very own boxing club, Big Punch Boxing Club. The grand opening event attracted attention not only for its star-studded guest list but also for the surprise appearance of BTS' SUGA, who left his autograph on the club's wall.

A plethora of celebrities, including Im Si Wan, Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Seung Gi, Choi Yoo Jung from Weki Meki, Girls' Generation's Seohyun, and more, showed their support for Ma Dong Seok's latest venture.

Ma Dong Seok inaugurates his own boxing club

Train to Busan star Ma Dong Seok, also known as Don Lee, recently made waves on Instagram with snapshots from the grand opening of his boxing gym, Big Punch Boxing Club.

Among the highlights was the wall adorned with autographs from top K-pop and K-drama stars, including a notable signature from BTS' SUGA. This marked SUGA's first update since enlisting for military service last September, sparking excitement among fans.

The star-studded event saw support from various celebrities like Im Si Wan, Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Seung Gi, Choi Yoo Jung of Weki Meki, Girls' Generation's Seohyun, and more, highlighting the industry's camaraderie.

Advertisement

Before his acting career, Ma Dong Seok, under the name Don Lee, served as a personal trainer for MMA fighters like Mark Coleman and Kevin Randleman. Additionally, he has been involved in arm wrestling since 2008 and has held the position of president of the Korea Armwrestling Federation since 2018. Ma's multifaceted talents continue to impress both in and out of the entertainment realm.

BTS' SUGA is set to release Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE in April

BTS' SUGA is gearing up to mesmerize fans with the release of Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE in April. Partnering with Trafalgar Releasing, BIGHIT Music announced the concert film, offering a captivating glimpse into SUGA's 2023 Agust D Tour. Set for worldwide cinematic release on April 10 and April 13, the movie promises to showcase the essence of SUGA's solo journey, featuring electrifying encore performances from various tour stops.

Fans can anticipate emotional and impactful moments from SUGA's concerts, with appearances by fellow BTS members Jungkook, RM, and Jimin adding to the excitement. In a special video message, SUGA expressed his anticipation, reflecting on the significance of the D-Day tour and conveying his happiness and pride. This cinematic venture follows SUGA's previous solo documentary, reinforcing his status as a multifaceted talent within BTS. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Agust D as SUGA takes center stage once again.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'Concerts complete singers' career': BTS' SUGA takes fans behind stage in Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE trailer