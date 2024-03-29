Im Siwan beside Celebrity’s Park Gyu Young will reportedly lead Kill Boksoon’s spinoff film Mantis; DEETS

Im Siwan the famous South Korean actor who has been wowing audiences all around the world with his spectacular performances in movies, and dramas might star in another movie. The Boyhood actor has been offered the role to lead the spinoff movie of the action thriller Kill Boksoon. The actor might be starring with Celebrity’s Park Gyu Young in this new project together.

Im Siwan the South Korean actor and singer according to Korean media outlets might lead the famous Netflix movie Kill Boksoon’s spin-off. Im Si Wan and Park Gyu Young will be soon seen together in the second season of Squid Game and now with this new offer, the actors have the chance to star in yet another project together.

Today, it was reported that Im Siwan and Park Gyu Young will reportedly lead Mantis, the Netflix movie Kill Boksoon’s spin-off film. Mantis (not a permanent title) will be a spin-off of Kill Boksoon, an original action thriller movie starring Jeon Do Yeon, Sol Kyung Gu, Esom, and Kim Si Ah.

Mantis will be based on a lethal killer who was referred to in dialogues between Gil Boksoon and Cha Min Hee. If the project is taken ahead, will be created by Byun Sung Hyun and directed by Lee Tae Sung, who assisted him in the prior movie. Filming of the movie might start in August.

Agencies of Im Siwan and Park Gyu Young have not confirmed anything and have said the offer is still under discussion.

More about Im Siwan and Park Gyu Young

Im Siwan is a renowned South Korean actor who besides his amazing acting career has wowed fans with his melodious voice as well. He is a member of the South Korean boy band ZE:A. Meanwhile, as an actor, he has given memorable roles in Summer Strike, Boyhood, Run On, and Hell Is Other People among others.

Park Gyu Young the South Korean actress who gained newfound recognition with her role in K-drama Celebrity was last seen in A Good Day To Be A Dog beside Cha Eun Woo. Her other noted works include Its Okay To Not Be Okay, Dali & Cocky Prince and The Devil Judge.

