Squid Game 2 CONFIRMS 2024 premiere with Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Park Gyu Young, Jo Yuri and more cast members

Squid Game, Netflix's chart-busting phenomenon is set to make a triumphant return with its highly anticipated second season in 2024. Following its earlier success, season 2 is poised to reunite the original cast, including Lee Jung Jae and introduce new talents, promising another thrilling chapter in the survival drama. With filming commencing in July 2023, fans worldwide eagerly await the next installment of the groundbreaking series that entertained audiences.

Squid Game 2 is set to premiere in 2024

The highly anticipated second season of Squid Game is set to amaze audiences worldwide in 2024. Recent reports have confirmed Netflix's announcement of the upcoming season, outlined in an investment letter to shareholders during the recent financial settlement.

For the much-anticipated second season of Squid Game, the stellar cast includes Lee Jung Jae, the main character from the first season, along with returning actors Lee Byung Hun, Gong Yoo, and Wi Ha Joon. Joining the ensemble are Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yuri, Yang Dong Gun, Kang Ae Sim, Lee Da Wit, Lee Jin Wook, Choi Seung Hyeon, Won Ji An, Noh Jae Won, and Kim Si Eun.

Filming for the second season commenced in July of the previous year, heightening anticipation as fans eagerly await the continuation of the intense and suspenseful storyline that captured global audiences in the first installment. As Netflix gears up for an ambitious year, the announcement of Squid Game Season 2 further solidifies the platform's commitment to delivering compelling and diverse content.

More details about the Squid Game series

Squid Game, released in September 2021, emerged as a global phenomenon, impressing audiences worldwide with its gripping storyline. The series revolved around participants engaging in a survival game to claim a prize of 45.6 billion won. Netflix's official statistics revealed that within 28 days of its release, Squid Game garnered an unprecedented 1.65045 billion hours of cumulative viewing time, setting a record as the most-watched series in Netflix history.

The success of Squid Game extended beyond viewership records, as director Hwang Dong Hyuk and actor Lee Jung Jae made history at the 74th Emmy Awards, becoming the first non-English drama and the first Korean, respectively, to win the Best Director and Best Actor awards. The groundbreaking achievements continued with Jung Ho Yeon, the first non-English drama and first Korean to win the Best Actress Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG), and Lee Yu Mi, the first Asian national to win the Emmy Award for Guest Actress.

The series not only garnered critical acclaim but also sparked a global cultural phenomenon, making Squid Game a trailblazer in the space of non-English language content. With its impact on the international awards circuit and cultural landscape, Squid Game remains a groundbreaking and historic moment in the world of television.

