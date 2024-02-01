Squid Game 2 FIRST LOOK: Gong Yoo meets Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun unmasks, and more; see PICs

Get ready for the highly anticipated return of Squid Game! Season 2 teases exciting encounters as Gong Yoo meets Lee Jung Jae, and Lee Byung Hun reveals more. With filming starting in July 2023, fans await another thrilling chapter of Netflix's chart-topping phenomenon in 2024.

First look of Squid Game 2 features Gong Yoo, Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun and Park Gyu Young

Netflix has unveiled an exciting sneak peek into Squid Game 2, stirring anticipation among fans. The first look includes riveting images: Lee Jung Jae's shocked expression bathed in red lighting, Lee Byung Hun unmasking, Gong Yoo meeting Lee Jung Jae, and Park Gyu Young deciphering a clue.

Squid Game, the chart-topping Netflix phenomenon, is gearing up for its highly anticipated second season in 2024. The teaser images hint at intense and dramatic moments, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. The original cast, led by Lee Jung Jae, is set to reunite, with new talents joining the ensemble, namely Lee Byung Hun, Gong Yoo, and Wi Ha Joon. Joining the ensemble are Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yuri, Yang Dong Gun, Kang Ae Sim, Lee Da Wit, Lee Jin Wook, Choi Seung Hyeon, Won Ji An, Noh Jae Won, and Kim Si Eun.

Netflix's groundbreaking series, known for its gripping survival drama, captivated audiences worldwide. With filming starting in July 2023, the unveiling of Squid Game 2's first look adds to the excitement, promising another exhilarating chapter in the dystopian thriller. As fans eagerly await more details, the glimpse into the upcoming season has sparked widespread anticipation for the return of this global sensation.

Advertisement

More details about Squid Game, the series

Squid Game, a global sensation since its September 2021 release, captivated audiences worldwide with its compelling narrative. The series, centered around participants navigating a survival game for a colossal prize, set a historic milestone on Netflix. Within 28 days, it amassed an unprecedented 1.65 billion hours of viewing time, solidifying its status as the platform's most-watched series.

Director Hwang Dong Hyuk and actor Lee Jung Jae achieved unparalleled success at the 74th Emmy Awards, marking the first non-English drama and Korean actor to secure Best Director and Best Actor accolades. Further accolades included Jung Ho Yeon's historic win for Best Actress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Lee Yu Mi becoming the first Asian national to receive an Emmy Award for Guest Actress.

Beyond accolades, Squid Game transcended borders, sparking a global cultural phenomenon. Its impact on the international awards circuit and cultural landscape positions Squid Game as a trailblazer in non-English language content, leaving an indelible mark on the television industry and earning its place as a groundbreaking and historic moment in entertainment history.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Squid Game 2 CONFIRMS 2024 premiere with Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Park Gyu Young, Jo Yuri and more cast members