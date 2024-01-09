My Liberation Notes' Kim Ji Won to join Secret Sunshine's Jeon Do Yeon for The Prince of Confession: Reports
Reportedly, My Liberation Notes star Kim Ji Won has been approached to star alongside Secret Sunshine fame Jeon Do Yeon for upcoming film The Prince of Confessions. Read on!
Kim Ji Won might join Jeon De Yeon for The Prince of Confession
All that we know about the drama-in-making The Prince of Confession
Reports suggest that Kim Ji Won is in discussions to join the cast of the drama The Price of Confession alongside Jeon Do Yeon. As of now, Crash Landing on You director Lee Jung Hyo is leading the project.
Kim Ji Won might feature in The Prince of Confession alongside Jeon Do Yeon
On January 9, reports surfaced indicating that Kim Ji Won is in talks to join the cast of the upcoming drama The Price of Confession alongside Jeon Do Yeon. The actress has reportedly received an offer for a role in the series and is currently coordinating her schedule to potentially join the project.
Responding to these reports, Kim Ji Won's agency, HighZium Studio, confirmed that she has indeed received an offer for The Price of Confession. This mystery thriller drama garnered attention after previous actresses Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee exited the project, paving the way for discussions regarding Jeon Do Yeon assuming the lead role.
The drama, helmed by Lee Jung Hyo, known for his direction in Crash Landing on You and Doona!, is gaining traction with its casting developments, potentially marking an exciting collaboration between Kim Ji Won and Jeon Do Yeon in this highly anticipated series. Fans eagerly await further updates as casting details unfold for The Price of Confession.
More details about The Prince of Confession
The Price of Confession has been in the spotlight following a series of developments. Originally set to be directed by Lee Eung Bok of Descendants of the Sun, the drama encountered a shift when the director faced scheduling conflicts in January 2023. This led to director Lee Jung Hyo, known for works like Crash Landing on You and Doona!, taking the helm.
The drama's narrative revolves around the dark chronicles of two women entangled in a murder case. Initially, Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee were set to lead the series, creating much anticipation. Their shared Instagram Story post featuring the title in March 2023 heightened excitement. However, in May, both actresses confirmed their departure from the project after extensive discussions, altering the casting dynamics.
Subsequently, Jeon Do Yeon emerged as a potential lead, reigniting curiosity about the series. Reports surfaced indicating her discussions to assume the prominent role, adding to the drama's intrigue.
The series' evolution from its directorial changes to shifts in casting has kept audiences intrigued, and the prospect of Jeon Do Yeon's involvement has rekindled interest in the mystery thriller, raising expectations for its eventual release. Fans await further developments as The Price of Confession transforms its journey to the screen.
