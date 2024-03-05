Strong Girl Nam Soon's Lee Yoo Mi to join Im Siwan as host of SNL Korea Season 5

Strong Girl Kim Nam Soon's actor Lee Yoo Mi will be hosting SNL Korea Season 5. The actor is known for appearing in hits like Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, Connect and more. She would be joining actor Im Siwan as the new host. Im Siwan is a popular actor who has appeared in dramas like Boyhood, Strangers from Hell, Run On and more.

On March 2, Coupang Play announced that Strong Girl Kim Nam Soon star Lee Yoo Mi will be joining Im Siwan as the host of SNL Korea Season 5. Lee Yoo Mi shared her feelings on the upcoming project and said that SNL Korea is a happy virus and that she always enjoyed watching the show when she wanted a good laugh. She commented that it's an honour to be a part of the show and it feels like a dream to her. The Squid Game star promised to show her funny side on SNL Korea Season 5.

More about Lee Yoo Mi and Im Siwan

Lee Yoo Mi made her debut as an actor in 2010 with the film The Yellow Sea and the drama Future Boy. The actor has appeared in several global hits like Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, Mental Coach Jegal and more. Her latest project was the popular romance comedy Strong Girl Nam Soon. She would be taking the lead in the upcoming drama Mr Plankton.

Im Siwan debuted in 2011 with the film Ronin Pop. Since then, the actor has been a part of several hits like Strangers From Hell, Misaeng, Run On, Summer Strike and more. His latest drama was the nostalgic comedy thriller Boyhood. He will be appearing in Squid Game Season 2.

