BOYNEXTDOOR members were 'never our models' says Samsung amid criticism over using Apple products; controversy explained

Recently, BOYNEXTDOOR members were spotted with their Apple products at the airport. However, as soon as the photos took over the internet, a controversy emerged. Many netizens pointed out that as soon as their endorsement deals with Samsung ended they ‘flaunted’ the Apple products. Many even called them ‘careless and rude’ for such behavior.

However, according to the latest reports, the Korean conglomerate has clarified the situation. In response to the ongoing controversy, Samsung explained, “BOYNEXTDOOR were neither official advertising models nor brand ambassadors.” They added that this kind of situation doesn’t require an official statement, indicating that the K-pop group was just sponsored by them.

However, netizens continued to criticize the group with comments like, “It's going to be so hard for them to land an advertisement with Samsung now,” and “No brand would want them to endorse them if the group is being this careless."

For the unversed, on October 11, BOYNEXTDOOR arrived at the Incheon International Airport to catch a flight to Madrid, Spain. All six members greeted fans with big smiles on their faces. However, people soon noticed that they were showing off their new iPhones. Some of them even wore Apple AirPods Max.

As soon as the airport photos circulated online, the group began facing massive backlash. Many pointed out that they had intentionally ‘shown off’ their Apple products to signify ‘liberation’ from their previous Samsung sponsorship.

Netizens were quick to criticize the group for their ‘ungrateful and rude attitude,’ noting that the Samsung sponsorship had been a perk of debuting under a big company like KOZ Entertainment.

Critics also pointed out that Samsung had sent a coffee and snack truck to support the group during a Galaxy photoshoot event and had even invited 100 of their fans to a product launch event as a goodwill gesture.

Comments from Korean netizens harshly criticized the group, with remarks such as, “Did they really have to act like they were finally freed from something awful?” and “Unless they were immediately hired by Apple for an endorsement, their actions make no sense.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, BOYNEXTDOOR made a comeback with their third mini-album 19.99, which was released on September 9.

