BTS' Jin successful in 'kidnapping' J-Hope for RUN JIN? Duo’s playful interaction has fans in stitches

BTS’ J-Hope returned home on October 17, completing his 18-month-long mandatory military enlistment. He is now the second BTS member to be discharged after Jin. However, seems like he will not be able to rest much, as his hyung is ‘encouraging’ him to get back to work immediately.

Previously, Jin, in a live session, said, “Hobi most likely will be on Run Jin why? Because I might likely make him come on there. I will kidnap Hobi as soon as he gets discharged." It seems like the eldest BTS member knows how to keep his word. He might just have been successful in ‘kidnapping’ J-Hope.

Taking to his Weverse, the Arson singer wrote, "Jin... I’m a little flustered today.” In response, Jin commented, “Are you thinking of not working the day after your discharge like an amateur? No Way”.

He is really hyped up to bring J-Hope to film RUN JIN. However, the Chicken Noodle Soup hitmaker is simply not in the mood or at least counter-reply, “It’s difficult. Haha.” says so.

On the other hand, fans are rolling on the floor after this playful banter between the duo. They are urging Jin to let J-Hope take some rest. At the same time, ARMYs are very excited to witness this pair on RUN JIN. Since both of them are known for their sense of humor, it’s going to be a fun ride for fans.

J-Hope enlisted for his mandatory military service back on April 18, 2023, as an active-duty soldier. After completing his initial training, he received an early promotion as a corporal and platoon leader. For his exceptional marksmanship and first aid skills, he received much praise in the military. On October 17, 2024, he returned home and Jin was there to welcome him back. All eyes are now on his next endeavor.

Meanwhile, Jin has been keeping quite busy since his military discharge on June 12, 2024. He has made guest appearances in a few variety shows while also releasing his weekly show RUN JIN. In addition, he has announced his first solo album, Happy, which is set to release on November 15.

