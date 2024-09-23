BOYNEXTDOOR to embark on FIRST ever KNOCK ON Vol.1 tour across Asia from December 14; Know cities, dates, and more DETAILS

BOYNEXTDOOR is gearing up for an exciting new chapter in their career with the announcement of their first-ever tour, KNOCK ON Vol.1. The six-member K-pop group, signed under KOZ Entertainment, is set to embark on their journey across Asia starting from December 2024, marking a significant milestone for the rookie idols. Known for their fresh energy and unique music, BOYNEXTDOOR is ready to captivate fans on a whole new level with their live performances.

The tour kicks off with a two-day concert at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, on December 14 and 15, 2024. After igniting their home crowd, BOYNEXTDOOR will head to Japan for an extensive leg of the tour, featuring ten shows in six cities, including Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka, between January and February 2025. This will be their chance to meet their growing Japanese fanbase and showcase the talent that’s made them one of the most promising new acts in K-pop.

The KNOCK ON Vol.1 tour will continue into 2025 as the group spreads their energy across Asia. BOYNEXTDOOR will make stops in six countries and territories, including Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Indonesia, from March to April 2025. With venues like Singapore’s Arena @ Expo Hall 7 and Manila’s Araneta Coliseum already locked in, anticipation is building for what promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans across the region.

Although the ticketing details have yet to be announced, the excitement surrounding the tour is undeniable. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on how to secure their spot at the concerts, which are expected to sell out quickly given the group's rising popularity.

Meanwhile, BOYNEXTDOOR’s tour announcement follows the release of their third EP, 19.99, in September 2024. The EP, which features songs written by members Jaehyun, Taesan, and Woonhak, delves into the anxieties and uncertainties of youth before hitting the milestone age of 20. Supported by the singles Dangerous and Nice Guy, 19.99 shows BOYNEXTDOOR's evolving artistry and relatable themes, solidifying their status as one of K-pop's most dynamic and thoughtful groups.

With KNOCK ON Vol.1, BOYNEXTDOOR is set to bring their music and charisma to fans all over Asia.

