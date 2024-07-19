BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, WJSN’s Bona, and Kim Ji Hoon set to star in new fantasy historical rom-com Gwigoong

BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, WJSN’s Bona, and Kim Ji Hoon have been confirmed to collaborate on a new historical fantasy drama. On July 19th, it was announced that they will star in the upcoming series titled Gwigoong (romanized title). Earlier reports had hinted at Yook Sungjae and Bona considering roles in the drama, which have now been finalized.

BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, WJSN’s Bona, and Kim Ji Hoon to star in Gwigoong

Earlier reports speculated that Yook Sungjae and Bona were considering roles in the drama. However, on July 19th, it was officially confirmed that Yook Sungjae, Bona, and Kim Ji Hoon will indeed star in the upcoming series titled Gwigoong.

Gwigoong is a fantasy historical romantic comedy that explores the story of the Eight-Feet-Tall spirit holding a grudge against the king, a female shaman who opposes it, and an Imuri. In Korean folklore, an Imuri is a mythical creature that resides in water for a millennium and can transform into a dragon upon obtaining the Yeouiju, a magical jewel.

Yook Sungjae is set to portray Yoon Gap, the son of a concubine who ascends to the position of royal inspector at Gyujanggak, the royal library during the Joseon Dynasty. However, his character becomes possessed by the malevolent spirit Imugi.

Advertisement

Bona assumes the role of Yeo Ri, the sole granddaughter of a respected shaman, raised under immense pressure to carry on her ancestor's legacy. Endowed with shamanic abilities, her fate takes a dramatic turn when she becomes entwined with Imugi.

Kim Ji Hoon plays King Yi Sung, a monarch determined to reform the Joseon Dynasty for a more powerful nation. He confronts the Eight Feet Tall spirit and, with the support of his loyal subject Yoon Gap and the presence of Yeo Ri, endeavors to uncover the mysteries surrounding the spirit. Gwigoong is slated to premiere in 2025 on SBS.

More about Yook Sungjae

Yook Sungjae, known mononymously as Sungjae, is a versatile South Korean artist involved in singing, songwriting, acting, modeling, hosting, and entertainment. He gained prominence as a member of the boy group BTOB and its sub-unit, BTOB Blue.

In addition to his musical career, Sungjae has showcased his acting prowess in various television dramas such as Reply 1994, Who Are You: School 2015, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Mystic Pop-up Bar, and The Golden Spoon. He has also made notable appearances in reality shows including Hitmaker, We Got Married, and Master in the House.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, aespa's Karina, and more to re-join Yoo Jae Suk in variety show Synchro U; BTOB's Sungjae in talks