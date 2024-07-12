SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, aespa's Karina, and more to re-join Yoo Jae Suk in variety show Synchro U; BTOB's Sungjae in talks

It has been confirmed that SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, aespa's Karina, Lee Yong Jin, and Lee Juck will be joining Yoo Jae Suk in the variety show SynchroU by KBS. The show aired two pilot episodes in May, and there are talks of BTOB's Yook Sungjae also rejoining the cast.

Synchro U’s original cast to return; Sungjae in talks to join

All original cast members of Synchro U are expected to return to the show. KBS confirmed on July 12 that aespa's Karina, Lee Juck, Lee Yong Jin, and SEVENTEEN's Hoshi will indeed be returning. They also mentioned that Yook Sungjae from BTOB is currently adjusting his schedule and is still in discussions about rejoining the cast.

On June 17, KBS announced that Synchro U, after airing two pilot episodes in May, has been confirmed to return as a regular program with MC Yoo Jae Suk at its center. Synchro U is a music variety show where Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Juck, Lee Yong Jin, BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, and aespa’s Karina collaborate to distinguish top artists performing cover stages, distinguishing them from AI vocals with an impressive 99 percent synchronization rate.

More about SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi and aespa’s Karina

Kwon Soon Young, known professionally as Hoshi, is a South Korean singer and dancer under Pledis Entertainment. He is recognized as a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN, where he leads the performance team and is also part of its subunit, BSS. Hoshi marked his solo debut with the release of his first mixtape titled Spider on April 2, 2021.

SEVENTEEN made their debut on May 26, 2015, with the extended play 17 Carat. The album achieved significant success, becoming the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US. It also earned the distinction of being the only rookie album to feature on Billboard's 10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015 list.

Yu Ji Min, professionally known as Karina, is a skilled South Korean singer and rapper. She rose to prominence as the leader of the girl group aespa, which was formed by SM Entertainment on November 17, 2020. Additionally, Karina is a member of the supergroup Got the Beat, which made its debut on January 3, 2022.

