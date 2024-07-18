Best Korean dramas on YouTube for the ultimate marathon

In the ever-evolving world of streaming entertainment, K-dramas continue to captivate audiences globally. Best Korean dramas on YouTube are now available for much easy watch for fans of the growing entertainment sector.

Whether it's heart-warming romances or thrilling mysteries, these small-screen gems have garnered a dedicated fan base. And now, one can enjoy the K-drama craze without spending a penny. Recently gaining international popularity, K-dramas have not only found success on traditional streaming platforms but have also thrived on more accessible platforms like YouTube.

With a plethora of content available, Korean drama available on YouTube offers the opportunity to stream nine amazing K-dramas for free.

Best Kdrama on YouTube to check out

1. The Heirs

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Ji Won, and more

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Release year: 2013

Genre: Romance, Teen

In The Heirs, a rich illegitimate son named Kim Tan (played by Lee Min Ho) and the housekeeper's daughter Cha Eun Sang (played by Park Shin Hye) disrupt an elite school with their forbidden romance. Kim Tan finds himself in a power struggle with his older brother at Empire Group while also being pressured to marry hotel heiress Rachel Ryu (played by Kim Ji Won).

Adding to the complexity, Choi Young Do (played by Kim Woo Bin), heir to a luxury resort conglomerate and the school's resident bully, falls for Cha Eun Sang, creating a love quadrangle filled with jealousy and emotional twists. Amidst this, Cha Eun Sang's best friend Yoon Chan Young (played by CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk), son of an Empire Group secretary, is romantically involved with Lee Bo Na (played by f(x)’s Krystal), daughter of an entertainment executive.

Advertisement

2. Doctor Stranger

Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Kang So Ra, Par Hae Jin, Jin Se Yeon

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Release year: 2014

Genre: Romance, Medical, action

Park Hoon (played by Lee Jong Suk) is a brilliant surgeon who was raised in North Korea. After his father's death, he escapes to South Korea with the sole purpose of earning enough money to rescue the woman he loves, Jae Hee (played by Jin Se Yeon), and ensure her safety. However, achieving this goal proves extremely challenging, requiring Park Hoon to embark on a journey that spans continents and presents numerous obstacles along the way.

Doctor Stranger may not be grounded in realism, but it remains an engaging watch due to its thrilling and sometimes far-fetched plot, coupled with strong performances from its cast, making it one of the best Korean dramas on YouTube. The drama explores the complex political dynamics between North and South Korea, adding danger and intrigue to its intense storyline. Alongside themes of revenge and romance, the series also features high-stakes surgery competitions, making for a unique blend of elements that keeps viewers entertained throughout.

Advertisement

3. Suspicious Partner

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Tae Joon, Kwon Nara

IMDB Rating: 7.8

Release year: 2017

Genre: Romance, comedy, legal, crime

Prosecutor Noh Ji Wook (played by Ji Chang Wook) actively avoids Eun Bong Hee (played by Nam Ji Hyun) despite their frequent encounters. Ji Wook had once defended Bong Hee, his former trainee when she was falsely accused of murdering her boyfriend.

This incident tarnished Ji Wook's reputation, leading him to become a disillusioned private lawyer at a law firm. Meanwhile, Bong Hee harbors romantic feelings for Ji Wook but tries to distance himself from her. However, as they face impending danger together, they find themselves drawn to each other, ultimately protecting and falling in love.

Ji Chang Wook consistently enriches every frame with his commanding presence, but beyond that, he excels in portraying diverse characters with depth. Whether he's playing the stern and grumpy prosecutor, the disenchanted attorney, or a man confronting his inner struggles, Ji Wook's charm shines through.

Advertisement

Nam Ji Hyun, as Bong Hee, brings sincerity and a dynamic personality that evolves from reckless to cute and sassy, endearing herself to viewers. Choi Tae Joon impresses with his ability to conceal his character's true nature beneath a facade of humor and nonchalance. Above all, the undeniable chemistry between Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun ignites the screen, delivering moments of romance that will leave viewers swooning.

4. Nobody Knows

Cast: Ryu Deok Hwan, Kim Seo Hyung, Ahn Ji Ho, Park Hoon and more

IMDB Rating: 7.8

Release year: 2020

Genre: Crime, Melodrama, Crime film, Mystery, Thriller, Drama, Detective fiction

Nobody Knows follows detective Cha Young Jin (Kim Seo Hyung), who is determined to solve the murder of her best friend Choi Soo Jung (Kim Shi Eun). Despite 19 years passing, the case remains unsolved until a new series of killings begins. Concurrently, Young Jin's downstairs neighbor, Go Eun Ho (Ahn Jin Ho), whom she cares for, falls into a coma after a grave injury. As the drama unfolds, these two cases intertwine, driving Young Jin to uncover the truth and prevent history from repeating itself.

Nobody Knows takes a unique approach by revealing the murderer in the premiere episodes, setting the stage for an intricately woven mystery. Despite this early reveal, the drama maintains suspense as Detective Cha Young Jin's pursuit of justice intensifies after apprehending the initial suspect. The storyline captivates with its creepiness, riveting plot twists, and constant tension over who will survive and who will fall victim next.

Advertisement

5. My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho

Cast: Lee Seung Gi, Shin Min Ah, No Min Woo, Park Shin Hye and more

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Release year: 2010

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Horror

Cha Dae Woong (played by Lee Seung Gi) is an aspiring action star who accidentally releases a nine-tailed fox one day. Terrified, he attempts to flee but ends up in an accident. To his surprise, the fox saves him in human form.

As he delves into the mythological world of the nine-tailed fox, he names the girl Mi Ho (played by Shin Min Ah) and makes a pact with her: he will help her become permanently human in exchange for her mystical fox bead. However, as they develop feelings for each other, they face a dilemma—they soon realize that only one of them can survive the process of Mi Ho becoming human.

This charming romantic drama intertwines wit, heartfelt moments, and fantasy elements, drawing on rich folklore symbolism. At its core, it explores themes of love and sacrifice, grounding its fantastical storyline in deeply human emotions. Lee Seung Gi and Shin Min Ah's on-screen chemistry adds an adorable charm to the series, making their characters' journey endearing.

6. Hot Stove League

Cast: Namgoong Min, Park Eun Bin, Jo Byeong Kyu and more

IMDB Rating: 8.2

Release year: 2019

Genre: Sports, Melodrama

Advertisement

Baek Seung Soo (played by Namgoong Min) takes on the role of general manager for the pro league baseball team Dreams. Known for his Midas touch in turning around team fortunes, Seung Soo is seen as the ideal candidate to lead the struggling Dreams. However, there are factions within the organization seeking the team's dissolution, viewing Seung Soo as a potential ally in their cause.

Despite initial challenges and skepticism, Seung Soo surprises everyone by revealing a compassionate side alongside his renowned cold personality. With the support of Lee Se Young (played by Park Eun Bin), the dedicated operations manager of the team, Seung Soo, sets out to motivate the Dreams and transform them into a formidable force. Together, they work towards making Dreams a true dream team against all odds.

7. Dr. Romantic

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Yoo Yeon Seok, Han Suk Kyu, Kim Min Jae, Seo Hyun Jin and more

IMDB Rating: 8.4

Release year: 2019

Genre: Medical, Romance, Melodrama

It's a given that K-dramas with multiple seasons tend to be exceptional, and among them, Dr. Romantic stands out as an iconic example. This popular series chronicles the lives of talented doctors at the rundown Doldam Hospital in the countryside. The first season starred Han Suk Kyu as the titular Dr. Kim, alongside Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, while the second season featured Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung.

Dr. Romantic lives up to its reputation with poignant, heartwarming stories that deeply resonate with viewers. The show isn't afraid to pose challenging questions about humanity, yet Dr. Kim and the Doldam team consistently find ways to impart uplifting messages that leave audiences feeling hopeful and nostalgic. Fans are drawn to support Doldam Hospital and its values, making both seasons a must-watch for those seeking touching and thought-provoking dramas. Both season 1 and 2 are on YouTube.

8. Pinocchio

Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Park Shin Hye, Kim Young Kwang and more

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Release year: 2014

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Thriller

Choi In Ha (played by Park Shin Hye) dreams of becoming a broadcast journalist, but she faces a unique challenge—she suffers from “pinocchio syndrome,” causing her to hiccup whenever she tells a lie. Choi Dal Po (played by Lee Jong Suk), burdened by a tragic past rooted in a misreporting incident, also aspires to enter broadcasting to uncover the truth. Childhood friends In Ha and Dal Po navigate their careers in journalism, uncovering various conspiracies within the newsroom.

Advertisement

Driven by their strong moral compass, In Ha and Dal Po confront obstacles that test their principles against their ambitions. Their relentless pursuit of truth resonates deeply throughout the series. Lee Jong Suk and Park Shin Hye's onscreen chemistry enhances the drama's appeal, contributing significantly to its popularity among viewers.

9. Who Are You: School 2015

Cast: Kim So Hyun, Nam Joo Hyuk, Yook Sung Jae and more

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Release year: 2015

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Thriller, Mystery, Teen

Lee Eun Bi and Lee Eun Byul, portrayed by Kim So Hyun, are twins who were separated at a young age. When Eun Byul mysteriously disappears, Eun Bi assumes her identity. Han Yi Ahn (Nam Joo Hyuk), the school's star swimmer, harbors feelings for Eun Byul and mistakes Eun Bi for her twin. Enter Gong Tae Kwang (Yook Sungjae), a charming student who falls for Eun Bi, setting the stage for a bittersweet love triangle.

Who Are You: School 2015 delves into the realities of school life and relatable student issues. Kim So Hyun shines in her dual role, while viewers find themselves torn between Nam Joo Hyuk and Yook Sungjae's characters, each vying for Eun Bi's affection.

Here are some of the best Korean dramas on YouTube, spanning various genres, perfect for a binge-watch night or when you're in the mood for classic and enjoyable entertainment without burning a hole in your pocket.

ALSO READ: Best Ji Chang Wook TV shows to check out: Welcome to Samdalri, Healer, Suspicious Partner and more