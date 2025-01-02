BTS raises excitement for The Most Beautiful Moment in Life based comeback in 2025 and possible world tour; Report

Will BTS return with a new album this year? Previously, industry researchers stated that the group would make a comeback in 2025 following the military discharge of the members. They are also rumored to embark on a world tour in 2026. A new update has claimed that the world tour will be the celebration of the 10th anniversary of their most popular album series.

On January 2, a Korean media outlet reported that BTS is currently preparing for a new album which will be released this year. Following that, the boy band will possibly go on a world tour to celebrate 10 years of their The Most Beautiful Moment of Life album series.

Although Jin and J-Hope have already completed their mandatory military service in 2024, SUGA, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are still under enlistment. They are set to return home in June. Fans can look forward to new group releases after their discharge.

BTS' last album Proof was released back in 2022, so their return after 2 long years is expected to solidify the global K-pop craze, while also boosting HYBE's sales for 2025.

Although BIGHIT MUSIC hasn't announced anything officially yet, ARMYs are hopeful about a new album and world tour. In particular, previously an industry researcher also revealed that the septet will make a comeback this year and then embark on a world tour in 2026.

The Most Beautiful Moment in Life trilogy is one of the best anthology albums under BTS' discography. It is also known as the Youth Trilogy or Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa Trilogy. Part 1 of this album arrived in April 2015 with I Need U serving as the title track. Part 2 of this trilogy was released in November 2015, accompanied by nine tracks and RUN as the lead single. The last one, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever was unveiled as a compilation album. It was released in May 2016 and the physical configurations included day and night versions.

In April 2025, the trilogy will complete 10 years. Fans are now looking forward to celebrating the anniversary with BTS.

