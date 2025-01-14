Red Velvet's Joy renews contract with SM Entertainment to continue 10-year-long partnership

Red Velvet's Joy has decided to continue her journey with SM Entertainment. The K-pop idol has renewed her contract with the agency, deciding to continue her 10-year-long partnership with them. Meanwhile, her bandmates Irene and Seulgi also renewed their contracts a few days ago.

On January 14, K-media outlets confirmed that Joy had renewed her contract with SM Entertainment. Celebrating her journey with the agency so far, she stated, "I had deep conversations with those who have been with me for 10 years based on trust and belief, and I felt that I wanted to move forward together in a good direction in the future. I will do my best to show my fans various sides of myself through positive synergy with SM.”

The agency also stated that they would continue to support Joy in every possible way, not just as a member of Red Velvet's but for her solo career too. In particular, she is expected to further focus on her acting career after the contract renewal.

Joy debuted as the youngest member of Red Velvet until Yeri joined in 2015 and took over her maknae position. Following her debut, she first gained major attention after starring in the popular reality show We Got Married Season 4. She was paired with BTOB's Yook Sungjae and many loved their chemistry.

In 2017, Joy kickstarted her acting career with a role in tvN's The Liar and His Lover. Her screen presence received much praise. She continued to build her filmography with an array of works including The Boy Next Door, Tempted, The One and Only, and Once Upon a Small Town.

The multi-faceted Red Velvet member made her solo debut in 2021 with her first album Hello. With this, she further solidified her stardom, earning love from the fans for her iconic charm and soulful voice.

