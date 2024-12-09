Unstoppable BTS: Septet makes history as Dynamite becomes FIRST music video by K-pop boy band to surpass 1.9 billion views

BTS is truly a history-maker. The legendary K-pop boy band now has an impressive achievement in their discography. Their all-English track Dynamite, which became a global hit back in 2020, has finally surpassed a whopping 1.9 billion views, becoming the first music video by a K-pop boy band to do so.

In the early morning of December 9, BTS' music video for Dynamite exceeded the view count. It currently has around 1,900,174,985 views on YouTube. Released back in August 2020, it took a little more than 4 years for the song to achieve this feat.

Meanwhile, with this, the Septet has created history as the first Korean boy band to earn 1.9 billion views on its music video. At the same time, they also reached a personal milestone, as Dynamite is their first MV in their discography to achieve this feat.

Previously, the song set another record as the fastest K-pop boy group release to amass 1.8 billion views on YouTube.

Congratulations BTS!

Released back on August 21, 2020, Dynamite is BTS' first song to be fully recorded in English. Although the group has been including English lyrics in their songs since their debut, this dance track massively helped them expand their global stardom.

Based on digital sales, background music downloads, and streaming, Dynamite was the best-performing song of September and October 2020 in South Korea. In addition, it also debuted at No. 3 on the UK's Official Singles Chart, becoming their most successful release, even overtaking the peak of their Halsey collab Boy With Luv.

Meanwhile, in the United States, Dynamite debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. With this, not only did they become the first K-pop act to do so, but also the first Asian artist since 1963. With a whopping 265,000 downloads, it marked the biggest pure sales week since Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do.

On this special day, let's rewatch the music video of Dynamite:

On the work front, BTS members are currently focusing on their solo careers. They haven't had a group release since the 2022 album Proof. The group is set to reunite in 2025 for a possible comeback after all the members complete their military enlistments.

ALSO READ: BTS' V's Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin becomes his 3rd solo entry on UK's Official Singles after Slow Dancing, FRI(END)S