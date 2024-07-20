BTS: American rapper Latto opens up on collaborating with Jungkook for SEVEN, says 'trying to get like that'

American rapper Latto recently shared her amazement at K-pop's fan fervor while reflecting on her collaboration with BTS' Jungkook for the hit single SEVEN. In a recent interview, Latto expressed her surprise at the intense support from ARMY, describing it as "crazy" and a level of dedication she aspires to achieve.

Latto dishes on K-pop experience and SEVEN collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook

American rapper Latto recently shared her intriguing experience of collaborating with BTS' Jungkook on the hit single SEVEN and her fascination with K-pop fandom. In a candid interview with Billboard ahead of the release of her album Sugar Honey Iced Tea in August, Latto reflected on her unexpected journey into K-pop.

Latto expressed amazement at the immense and devoted following of K-pop fans, particularly ARMY. She noted the dramatic increase in engagement on her Instagram posts featuring Jungkook, humorously describing the fandom as having “a real cult following.” Her surprise at the fervor of K-pop fans left a strong impression: “I’m tryna get like that,” she confessed, admiring the support and dedication she witnessed.

Despite some controversy surrounding her involvement with SEVEN, including criticism of her lyrics and resurfaced past tweets, Latto’s collaboration with Jungkook has proven to be a standout moment in both artists’ careers. Performing together at the 2023 Global Citizens Festival further solidified their dynamic partnership, marking a significant crossover in their musical journeys.

Advertisement

More about BTS’ Jungkook’s collaboration with Latto on SEVEN

BTS’ Jungkook’s first official solo single SEVEN featuring Latto is a sensational hit that’s captured global attention with its infectious UK garage pop vibe. Released on July 14, 2023, the track soared to the top of charts worldwide, including a number-one debut on the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200.

Watch the music video for SEVEN here:

Celebrated for its catchy melody and romantic lyrics, SEVEN explores the desire to spend every moment with a loved one, with its explicit version adding a bold twist. The music video, featuring actress Han So Hee, brings a comedic yet heartfelt narrative to life, solidifying SEVEN as a standout single and a cultural milestone in K-pop collaborations.

ALSO READ: BTS Week: A deeper dive into Jungkook's role as septet's golden maknae, ARMYs' best friend, more