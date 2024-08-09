BTS’ SUGA drunk driving case Explained: Ongoing police investigation, BIGHIT MUSIC's apology, military's response and more

BTS’ SUGA has been in the headlines for the past few days after he was caught drunk driving an electric scooter. From the ongoing police investigation to BIGHIT Entertainment’s response, let’s have a recap of all developments and revelations so far in the rapper’s DUI case.

BTS’ SUGA’s DUI reports emerge on August 7

On August 7, a South Korean media outlet first reported about the BTS member’s DUI incident. The rapper, who is currently completing his military enlistment as a social service worker, was initially reported to be riding an electric kickboard while under the influence.

According to Yonhap News, on the night of August 6, he was discovered alone, riding the kickboard on the streets. When a patrolling officer came to assist him, he noticed the alcohol smell and then took him to a local police station.

BIGHIT MUSIC apologizes

After the incident came to light, BIGHIT MUSIC took to BTS’ Weverse. They admitted that SUGA was riding an electric kickboard while under the influence of alcohol. According to the agency, he was returning home riding the kickboard while wearing a helmet. He traveled for 500 meters and while parking the vehicle in front of his residence, he fell on the ground.

A police officer came to the rescue after noticing the commotion. After he failed the sobriety test with a breathalyzer, his license was immediately revoked. He was taken to the local police station and was escorted back to his house after a fine was imposed on him. BIGHIT Entertainment emphasized that the rapper’s action didn’t cause any harm to public property.

Apologizing on behalf of SUGA, the agency further iterated that the BTS member would face disciplinary action from his employer in the military.

SUGA reveals he was ‘unaware’ of traffic laws about electric kickboard

As the news started creating quite a stir, SUGA himself addressed the situation. In a Weverse post, the rapper reiterated the details already shared by BIGHIT Entertainment. He further revealed that he was unaware of traffic law prohibiting drunk driving an electric kickboard. He then went on to apologize for violating the laws.

Military Manpower Association responds to SUGA’s DUI case

Following the incident, fans feared that his military enlistment tenure may get extended as a disciplinary action. However, The Military Manpower Association clarified that social service workers have to be held responsible in such cases only if it happens during their working hours. Since SUGA’s DUI case occurred when he was off duty, the K-pop idol won’t be facing punishment in the form of longer enlistment.

Was SUGA riding an electric scooter, not a kickboard?

From the beginning, there was confusion about whether the BTS member was riding an electric scooter or a kickboard. Although in their statements BIGHIT Entertainment mentioned a kickboard, police later revealed that it was an electric scooter with a saddle. Since South Korean traffic law is also implied on this vehicle much like other cars, this sparked intrigue about the investigation process.

SUGA’s drunk driving footage causes a stir

Later on August 7, JTBC Newsroom revealed a CCTV footage direct from the road where a person alleged to be SUGA can be seen riding a foldable electric scooter. The same report also claimed that he was driving at the maximum speed of 30 Km/hr. It shifted the course of the BTS member’s DUI case as a higher engine can result in a heavier fine of up to 10 million KRW and even imprisonment in South Korea.

Police reveal details of SUGA’s statement

It was reported that when SUGA was taken to the Police station, he complained of having knee pain. Police further revealed that he cited to have drunk only one glass of beer. However, the breathalyzer test indicated a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) between 0.08% and 0.2%, which is equal to around 4 or 5 drinks within the past 2 hours.

BIGHIT MUSIC’s second response

As the circumstances around SUGA’s DUI case caused much concern among fans, BIGHIT Entertainment released another statement apologizing for a hasty first response. They stated that there was no intention to downplay the seriousness of the incident. They admitted issuing a notice too soon without having proper info on the vehicle and vowed to wait till police classify.

Latest update on SUGA’s DUI investigation

In the latest update dated August 9, reports emerged suggesting that Police officials revealed that SUGA may face criminal charges for driving under the influence. His case is being investigated as drunk-driving a car.

Not long after Dispatch reported that the vehicle BTS member was riding in the night of August 6 had been classified as non-personal mobility or non-PM. Since it wasn’t a personal device, according to traffic laws, he will be subjected to criminal punishment on the same regulations that apply to driving a car under the influence.

Now, a most recent report by Donga Ilbo added that SUGA's blood alcohol content was around 0.227%, which is over seven times higher than the legal limit while driving in South Korea,

