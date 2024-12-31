BTS becomes most searched K-pop group on Google in 2024 despite military hiatus; eyes new year reunion

BTS has established themselves as one of the biggest pop boy bands in the world. Their influence is unparalleled, which is proven once again with them becoming the most searched K-pop group on Google this year.

The seven-member K-pop group, including RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook had their last performance as a group before military enlistments began; called Yet to Come in Busan, the free concert was held on October 15, 2022. Two days after the concert, HYBE Corporation officially announced the news of the members' military enlistment. Further details followed in subsequent months.

On June 14, 2022, the South Korean pop group announced an indefinite hiatus during their annual Festa dinner. Fans already speculated the reason being their military obligations, which their agency confirmed four months later.

Although the group did not perform publicly since 2022, they served the ARMYs with the release of Take Two on June 9, 2023. The song dropped as a celebration of the band's 10th debut anniversary. It was their last release as a group, however the members continued with their solo song and album releases, and with their other individual activities.

BTS ARMY has shown equal support to the members' solo activities as they do for the group. Despite them not having any OT7 interactions this year, except for a meetup on the day of Jin's discharge from the military, ARMYs have Googled the group to the point of making them the most web-searched K-pop group.

BTS members' current whereabouts

BTS' leader RM and the maknae line– V, Jimin, and Jungkook are currently serving their mandatory 18-month military service. RM and V, who enlisted on December 11, 2023, followed by Jimin and Jungkook, are scheduled to their service on June 10 and 11, 2025, respectively. SUGA, currently serving as a social service agent, will likely finish his duties on June 21, 2025.

BTS’ oldest Jin and J-Hope have completed their military obligations this year. Jin held a fan meet and greet session on June 13 and carried the Olympic torch for the 2024 Paris Olympics next month. He is set to appear as a guest on the variety show KIAN's Bizarre B&B, which is scheduled to air in 2025.

As for J-Hope, he has been engaging in interesting solo activities as well. He threw the ceremonial first pitch at a Korean Series baseball game in Gwangju. All the members will be discharged from the military in 2025 and as per their previous plans, they might surprise ARMYs with a reunion.

