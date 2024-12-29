BTS scripts history as FIRST group with all members reaching No 1 on US iTunes in single calendar year

BTS continues to prove why they are regarded as the Hallyu stars. The boy band is currently on a break from group activities due to the members' military enlistments, but that didn't stop them from reaching historical milestones. With their solo releases, all seven members have reached No. 1 this year on the US iTunes charts, becoming the first group to achieve the feat.

According to a recent update, BTS is now the first and only group to have all of its members topping the esteemed music chart within a single calendar year. In 2024, Jin reached the No.1 spot on the US iTunes with Super Tuna and Running Wild, and J-Hope achieved the same feat with Blue Side (outro). On the other hand, SUGA topped the chart under his solo alias Agust D with his song The Last from the self-titled solo album.

Neva Play, RM's collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion also bagged the No.1 spot on US iTunes, while Jimin's Who, its acoustic version, and Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO) topped the chart.

Meanwhile, V with his solo single FRI(END)S reached the same milestone and Jungkook joined him with GOLDEN track Yes or No and BTS FESTA 2024 song Never Let Go.

Congratulations to BTS on achieving such a historic feat on US iTunes!

On the work front, BTS hasn't had a group release since their 2022 compilation album Proof. Following that, all members enlisted for their mandatory military service. After completing their 18 months of enlistment, only Jin and J-Hope have returned home so far. The remaining members are set to be discharged in June 2025.

Meanwhile, according to industry researchers, the boy band will have a comeback album release next year after all the members return home. Following that, they will possibly embark on a world tour in 2026.

Using this break from group activities, all seven members have advanced in their respective solo careers. From topping music charts to selling millions of copies, they continue to show their unparalleled musical brilliance and commercial success power.

