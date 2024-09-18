BTS’ Boy With Luv ft. Halsey hits 1.8 billion views on YouTube; becomes second music video to do so

BTS, the popular K-pop band, has yet again reached a milestone with their song Boy With Luv, which has garnered a total of 1.8 billion views. It is the group’s second music video and the second music video by a K-pop band overall to achieve that feat. Although the boy band is currently on hiatus due to being enlisted in the military, their influence on the fans still remains intact.

On September 18, 2024, BTS’ music video Boy With Luv featuring Halsey garnered 1.8 billion views on YouTube. It is the second music video by a K-pop boy group to hit that milestone. The song was initially released on April 12, 2019, at 6 p.m. KST. Within 5 years, 5 months, and 5 days, the group has managed to accumulate such a high number of views.

Previously, the group’s popular song Dynamite hit the 1.8 million mark. Other tracks from the group that gained billion views are DNA, Dynamite, MIC Drop, and Fake Love. Some of the other K-pop songs that surpassed 1.8 million views on YouTube are PSY’s Gangnam Style, BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU, and BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love.

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band that consists of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-hope. Six members, except Jin, are currently serving in the military for their mandatory enlistment.

The boy band made its debut in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. Some of their signature songs include Blood Sweat Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, Black Swan and more. The group is also the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy Award.

The group recently celebrated its 11th debut anniversary on July 13, 2024, with a two-week celebration called FESTA, where Jin held a special event to meet the fans. Currently, every member of the group except Jin is enlisted in the military, and they will be discharged sometime around 2025.

