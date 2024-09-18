ENHYPEN's ROMANCE : UNTOLD makes personal history as their first album spends 9 consecutive weeks on Billboard 200

ENHYPEN has achieved a new milestone on the Billboard 200! In July, their latest studio album, ROMANCE: UNTOLD, debuted at No. 2 on the Top 200 Albums chart, marking the group's highest position on the chart so far.

Since then, the album has maintained its presence on the chart without dropping off for a single week. On September 17, Billboard announced that ROMANCE: UNTOLD is now spending its ninth week on the chart at No. 200.

ROMANCE: UNTOLD is now ENHYPEN’s first album to spend nine consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200. While the fourth generation’s 2023 mini album DARK BLOOD spent a total of 10 weeks on the chart last year, those were non-consecutive weeks, as it dropped off after eight weeks and re-entered later in the year.

Outside of the Billboard 200, ROMANCE: UNTOLD held steady at No. 5 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and claimed the No. 12 spot on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart. ENHYPEN also ranked No. 61 on Billboard’s Artist 100 this week, marking their 57th overall week on the chart.

On July 12 at 1 PM KST, ENHYPEN made their comeback with their second full-length album, ROMANCE: UNTOLD. On its first day of sales, the album sold over 1.88 million copies, surpassing their previous first-week sales record of 1.87 million copies set by the 2023 mini album ORANGE BLOOD in just one day.

Less than five days later, Hanteo Chart announced that ROMANCE: UNTOLD had already sold over 2.1 million copies, making it ENHYPEN’s first album to surpass 2 million in first-week sales.

ENHYPEN is now only the seventh group to sell over 2 million copies of an album within the first week of its release, according to Hanteo Chart data. The only other groups to achieve this milestone are BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, NCT DREAM, and ZEROBASEONE.

ENHYPEN is a popular fourth-generation South Korean boy band formed through the 2020 survival competition show I-Land, a joint venture between CJ ENM and HYBE Corporation. The group consists of seven members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki. They debuted on November 30, 2020, with their extended play (EP) Border: Day One.

