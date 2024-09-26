BTS' Boy With Luv music video featuring Halsey surpasses 1.8 billion YouTube views; joins Dynamite

BTS continue to break records, and their vibrant anthem Boy With Luv, featuring American singer Halsey, has just joined the elite club of music videos surpassing 1.8 billion views on YouTube. This remarkable achievement comes just behind their global sensation Dynamite, making Boy With Luv the second music video in BTS' discography to reach this milestone.

Released on April 12, 2019, as the lead single for their sixth extended play, Map of the Soul: PERSONA, Boy With Luv quickly captivated audiences with its upbeat, feel-good vibe. The music video set records upon its release, garnering over 74.6 million views within its first 24 hours, a feat that showcased BTS' immense popularity and the dedicated support of their fanbase, ARMY. The song's catchy hooks and infectious melody celebrate the beauty of love and the joy found in life's simplest moments, a theme that resonates deeply with listeners worldwide.

The collaboration with Halsey brought a fresh dynamic to the track, as her soulful vocals blended seamlessly with BTS' harmonies. The music video, directed by Yong Seok Choi, features colorful visuals and engaging choreography that highlight the chemistry between the artists. With its lively production and heartwarming lyrics, Boy With Luv serves as a milestone to BTS' growth and evolution as artists, proving that they can deliver both catchy pop hits and meaningful messages.

In addition to its commercial success, Boy With Luv received critical acclaim, earning Platinum certifications from the RIAA and multiple music charts. It achieved remarkable rankings, including a peak at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, solidifying BTS' position as trailblazers in the global music scene. The song's success further reflects the band's ability to connect with fans across different cultures, breaking language barriers with its universal themes of love and happiness.

As Boy With Luv continues to soar, it reaffirms BTS' status as one of the most influential groups in music. Meanwhile, despite the members' ongoing military services and plans to return as a group in 2025, with each milestone, BTS inspire countless fans, proving that love, joy, and unity can transcend borders and bring people together.

