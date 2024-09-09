BTS' V and RM are ONLY Asian artists to be mentioned in 2024 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Honor Roll

On September 8, Billboard set the internet ablaze with an announcement that had K-pop fans buzzing. For the first time, BTS' RM and V have etched their names into the 2024 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Honor Roll, making them the only Asian artists to be recognized on this prestigious list. This accolade highlights their remarkable achievements over the past year, marking a significant milestone for both artists and the broader Asian music industry.

The Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Honor Roll celebrates artists who have topped charts and made impactful contributions to the genre between August 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024.

The announcement was made through Billboard's official social media channels, accompanied by an electrifying caption that read; “Shout out to the 2024 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop HONOR ROLL.” This year’s list underscores the diverse talent that has shaped the R&B and Hip-Hop scenes, with BTS' RM and V standing out among the honored names.

Take a look at the announcement here;

V’s inclusion in the list comes as a part of the seismic impact his solo debut album, LAYOVER, which dropped on September 8, has already made. The album achieved unprecedented success, with a record-breaking first-week sales figure of 2.1 million copies, according to Hanteo Chart.

In the US, LAYOVER debuted at number two on the Billboard 200, a feat that ties V with fellow BTS members Jimin and SUGA for the highest-charting Korean solo artists in Billboard history. The album’s success not only highlights V's artistry but also reinforces BTS' global influence across genres.

Watch the music video for Slow Dancing, one of the leading tracks from LAYOVER here;

Meanwhile, RM’s second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, released on May 24, further cements his position as a trailblazer in the music industry. This album marks RM's first major release post-enlistment and debuted at number five on the Billboard 200, achieving his highest debut entry to date with 54,000 album-equivalent units sold. The singles Come Back to Me and LOST! have been critically acclaimed, contributing to RM's impressive career resurgence.

Watch the music video for LOST! here;

Adding to the excitement, RM’s journey has been documented in the film RM: Right People, Wrong Place, directed by Lee Seok Jun. The film, which covers the eight months leading up to RM’s enlistment and the album’s creation, is set to premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival between October 2-11, before its global theatrical release.

Watch the trailer for RM: Right People, Wrong Place here;

As RM and V continue to break barriers and set records, their inclusion in the 2024 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Honor Roll not only celebrates their individual successes but also underscores the growing global recognition of Asian artists in the international music arena.

