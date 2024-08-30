BTS confirms Megan Thee Stallion collaboration; RM to make solo feature on new song?

After the explosive success of Butter, ARMYs are in for a treat once again as BTS and Megan Thee Stallion are reuniting for a thrilling new collaboration. This time, it's not with the entire group but the Hot Girl Summer crooner is joining forces with the charismatic leader, RM! Fans are abuzz with anticipation as the hints suggest a promising blend of RM's lyrical prowess with Megan's fierce energy. This second collab is set to deliver a fresh, electrifying sound, blending their unique styles into something unforgettable.

ALSO READ: LE SSERAFIM 'act like BTS' as Jin joins quintet for CRAZY challenge leaving fans surprised; Watch