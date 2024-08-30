LE SSERAFIM 'act like BTS' as Jin joins quintet for CRAZY challenge leaving fans surprised; Watch

On August 30, BTS' Jin delighted fans by taking on his very first dance challenge with a K-pop act outside of BTS, joining LE SSERAFIM for a vibrant rendition of their latest title track, CRAZY. This exciting crossover has captured the imagination of fans and left them in awe of their cute collaboration.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, LE SSERAFIM made a splash with their fourth mini-album, CRAZY, which features a title track of the same name. The song is an EDM masterpiece that blends minimal tech house beats with urban rap, delivering a fresh and energetic sound. The music video for CRAZY is a visual feast, showcasing a quirky, funky style that perfectly matches the track's high-energy vibe. With its heart-pounding beat and engaging choreography, the video is a testament to LE SSERAFIM's innovative approach to music.

From their debut album FEARLESS to their bold third mini-album EASY, LE SSERAFIM has continually pushed boundaries. CRAZY marks their dive into the EDM genre, with a mix of house, techno, rock, and hip-hop that sets it apart. The album features five tracks, including the title track CRAZY, Chasing Lightning, Pierrot, 1-800-hot-n-fun, and Crazier. Each track brings a unique flavor, highlighting LE SSERAFIM's impressive versatility and creativity.

The choreography for CRAZY was crafted in collaboration with the globally renowned American dance team Iconic House of Juicy Couture. Their contribution is evident in the music video, which captures the wild, unpredictable spirit of the track with surreal and kitschy scenes. LE SSERAFIM’s performance is both captivating and exhilarating, showcasing their impressive dance skills and vocal prowess.

On the other hand, Jin, who was recently discharged from military service in June 2024, has been busy engaging with fans through various activities. From hosting live FESTA events to serving as a torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics and participating in variety shows like Half-Star Hotel on Lost Island, Jin's return has been marked by a flurry of exciting projects. His latest venture, RUN JIN, offers a fresh take on the beloved BTS variety show RUN BTS, further showing his multifaceted talents.

